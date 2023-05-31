Luxury Homes Listed: This tiered Westborough backyard is ready to play The choice is yours: Shoot hoops at the bottom, swim in the middle, or lounge by the bar at the top. The Colonial at 30 Church St. in Westborough has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a three-tiered backyard. Best View Imaging

The backyard at 30 Church St. in Westborough is a playground for all ages.

The slate-gray Colonial offers seven bedrooms and five bathrooms (three full, two half). It sits on a 0.7-acre lot near downtown Westborough and offers 4,110 square feet of living space, including a two-story barn. Tim Foley of RE/Max Exective Realty has the $1,699,000 listing.

The tiered backyard includes a basketball court, saltwater swimming pool, firepit, fireplace, kitchen, and bar.

. – Best View Imaging

. – Best View Imaging

Inside, a gray-and-white palette creates cohesion among the spaces. The main level includes multiple living spaces, each its own shade of gray with white accents like crown molding or wainscoting.

Sconces and built-in shelving line the walls of the dining room, which also has a bejeweled uplight chandelier.

The kitchen offers white recessed-panel cabinetry with stainless steel hardware and a backsplash of gray subway tile. A farmhouse sink sits under a picture window with views of the backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and dual wine fridge.

. – Best View Imaging

The primary bedroom is elegant, with light-gray bead-board walls, scalloped trim, and hardwood flooring. The primary bathroom offers a walk-in shower and double vanity with dark gray Shaker-style cabinets. A barn door separates the bathroom from a hallway with built-in storage.

. – Best View Imaging

The home also includes a sunroom, TV room, and combination mudroom/ laundry room with built-in benches, cabinets, and shelves.