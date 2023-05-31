Luxury Homes

Listed: This tiered Westborough backyard is ready to play

The choice is yours: Shoot hoops at the bottom, swim in the middle, or lounge by the bar at the top.

Slate-gray Westborough Colonial with dark shutters, sunroom, and American flag outside.
The Colonial at 30 Church St. in Westborough has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a three-tiered backyard. Best View Imaging

By Vivi Smilgius

The backyard at 30 Church St. in Westborough is a playground for all ages.

The slate-gray Colonial offers seven bedrooms and five bathrooms (three full, two half). It sits on a 0.7-acre lot near downtown Westborough and offers 4,110 square feet of living space, including a two-story barn. Tim Foley of RE/Max Exective Realty has the $1,699,000 listing.

The tiered backyard includes a basketball court, saltwater swimming pool, firepit, fireplace, kitchen, and bar.

Westborough backyard with in-ground swimming pool, dining table with umbrella, lounge chairs, fire pit, and pergola.
Brick patio with white fence, outdoor grill and kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, and swimming pool.
Inside, a gray-and-white palette creates cohesion among the spaces. The main level includes multiple living spaces, each its own shade of gray with white accents like crown molding or wainscoting.

Sconces and built-in shelving line the walls of the dining room, which also has a bejeweled uplight chandelier.

The kitchen offers white recessed-panel cabinetry with stainless steel hardware and a backsplash of gray subway tile. A farmhouse sink sits under a picture window with views of the backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and dual wine fridge.

Kitchen with pendant lighting, hardwood floors, gray subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and sliding glass door leading to backyard.
The primary bedroom is elegant, with light-gray bead-board walls, scalloped trim, and hardwood flooring. The primary bathroom offers a walk-in shower and double vanity with dark gray Shaker-style cabinets. A barn door separates the bathroom from a hallway with built-in storage.

Bedroom with hardwood floors, light gray bead board walls, scallop trim, and single-hung windows with muntins.
The home also includes a sunroom, TV room, and combination mudroom/ laundry room with built-in benches, cabinets, and shelves.