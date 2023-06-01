Luxury Homes These were the 5 most expensive homes sold in May in Greater Boston This list does not include properties sold off-market, which do not appear on the MLS. At $11,800,000, 15 Dogwood Road in Weston was the third-most expensive home sale in Greater Boston in May 2023. MLS

In May, 4,639 single-home and condominium sales were recorded on the Multiple Listing Service for Eastern Massachusetts. These were the five priciest, including a $13,800,000 Back Bay condo with a commanding view and a 10-bathroom estate in Weston:

***

1 Dalton St., Unit 5502, Back Bay

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

Sold for $13,800,000

($5,100,000 under the asking price)

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,151 square feet

***

75 Beacon St., Unit 2, Beacon Hill

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

Sold for $11,900,000

($2,095,000 under the asking price)

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,135 square feet

***

15 Dogwood Road, Weston

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

Sold for $11,800,000

($1,150,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths

14,212 square feet

🌳 2.4-acre lot

***

15 Valley Road, Wellesley

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

Sold for $10,500,000

($250,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 2 half baths

13,501 square feet

🌳 1.08-acre lot

***

6 Willard St., Cambridge

. – MLS

. – MLS

. – MLS

Sold for $9,850,000

($125,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

Advertisement:

5,730 square feet

🌳 0.16-acre lot