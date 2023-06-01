Luxury Homes

These were the 5 most expensive homes sold in May in Greater Boston

This list does not include properties sold off-market, which do not appear on the MLS.

Aerial view of estate with in-ground swimming pool and winding driveway.
At $11,800,000, 15 Dogwood Road in Weston was the third-most expensive home sale in Greater Boston in May 2023. MLS

By Vivi Smilgius

In May, 4,639 single-home and condominium sales were recorded on the Multiple Listing Service for Eastern Massachusetts. These were the five priciest, including a $13,800,000 Back Bay condo with a commanding view and a 10-bathroom estate in Weston:

1 Dalton St., Unit 5502, Back Bay

Living room with picture windows overlooking Back Bay and the Charles River.
Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Back Bay.
Bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows look onto the Boston skyline and Charles River.
Sold for $13,800,000

($5,100,000 under the asking price)

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,151 square feet

75 Beacon St., Unit 2, Beacon Hill

Living room with built-in shelving, fireplace, and single-hung windows.
Kitchen with white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, and a waterfall island with seating for five.
Primary bedroom with mauve accent wall and single-hung windows, hardwood floors, and white crown moulding.
Sold for $11,900,000

($2,095,000 under the asking price)

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,135 square feet

15 Dogwood Road, Weston

Aerial view of a stone and shingled estate with attached three-car garage.
Kitchen with white walls and white cabinetry, hardwood floors, pendant lighting, and picture windows with muntins.
Library with built-in shelving and recessed picture windows with muntins.
Sold for $11,800,000

($1,150,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths

14,212 square feet

🌳 2.4-acre lot

15 Valley Road, Wellesley

Classic estate with red brick and dark shutters.
Study and wet bar with picture windows, fireplace, and hardwood floors and ceilings.
Primary bedroom with picture windows with muntins, beige carpeting, and coffered ceilings.
Sold for $10,500,000

($250,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 2 half baths

13,501 square feet

🌳 1.08-acre lot

6 Willard St., Cambridge

Colonial with navy blue shutters.
Backyard of colonial with white trim and covered porch.
A brick patio sits under the covered porch, looking into the yard lined with trees.
Sold for $9,850,000

($125,000 under the asking price)

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

5,730 square feet

🌳 0.16-acre lot