These were the 5 most expensive homes sold in May in Greater Boston

In May, 4,639 single-home and condominium sales were recorded on the Multiple Listing Service for Eastern Massachusetts. These were the five priciest, including a $13,800,000 Back Bay condo with a commanding view and a 10-bathroom estate in Weston:
***
Sold for $13,800,000
($5,100,000 under the asking price)
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
4,151 square feet
***
Sold for $11,900,000
($2,095,000 under the asking price)
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,135 square feet
***
Sold for $11,800,000
($1,150,000 under the asking price)
6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths
14,212 square feet
🌳 2.4-acre lot
***
Sold for $10,500,000
($250,000 under the asking price)
6 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 2 half baths
13,501 square feet
🌳 1.08-acre lot
***
Sold for $9,850,000
($125,000 under the asking price)
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
5,730 square feet
🌳 0.16-acre lot
