Want to live down the street from Tom Brady?

The neighborhood is filled with high-profile residents: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, singer Julio Iglesias, supermodel Adriana Lima, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump all have homes on the island, Forbes has reported.

A waterfront mansion down the street from Tom Brady in Miami’s “Billionaire Bunker” — the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek, an island on Biscayne Bay — could be yours if you have $85 million lying around.

But don’t rule out a Boston buyer landing the winning bid, as there is concern that the millionaires tax could push wealthier residents to decamp from the Bay State for places with lower tax burdens.

The mansion at 12 Indian Creek Island Road, a 16,617-square-foot home on the island’s western waterfront, went on the market last month. It is the only listing on the island, according to the agent representing the seller, Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman.

“A lot of times there’ll be a ‘home whisper.’ There will be a whisper of an owner [wanting to sell], and I would bring over a buyer, bring an offer, and they’d say: ‘Actually, I don’t want to sell. It’s such a special property,’” said Goldentayer, an executive director of sales with Douglas Elliman.

“People often get cold feet, so … [having] a real seller is something that the town has been really excited about.”

This property is loaded with high-end amenities like its high-end neighbors.

The mansion comes with seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms (11 full, 3 half), a wood-paneled library, a home theater, a fireplace room, a wine cellar, and a 5,000-square-foot lower level. Goldentayer noted that the space has a wide variety of possibilities, including conversion into a wellness suite.

“[Homeowners are] going beyond the basic gym and are doing a cold-plunge pool, sauna, hammam, and a massage room,” she said.

Think: A trip to Canyon Ranch mere steps away.

The property’s European-inspired design includes high ceilings throughout the home, elegant curves, and beautiful metalwork. The property has other features like a pool, cabana, and 200 feet of waterfront. Be sure to keep a landscaping team on retainer, as the hedge-lined driveway and greenspaces throughout the 2-acre property are meticulously manicured.

The neighborhood is filled with high-profile residents: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, singer Julio Iglesias, supermodel Adriana Lima, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump all have homes on the island, Forbes has reported.

The Boston connection stems from Tom Brady who bought a $17 million property on the island in 2020 with then-wife Gisele Bündchen, according to the New York Post. Brady is believed to have kept the property following their divorce and is constructing a new mansion.

“It became younger when Tom and Gisele bought on the island and Ivanka bought on the island,” Goldentayer said of Island Creek. “It used to be reserved for older money, and now the money has gotten younger.”

Brady isn’t the only ex-New Englander vying for a tony property in the area.

While Californians and New Yorkers garner the most national headlines for moving to South Florida, Goldentayer noted that three of her top five sales were to people from Boston. She doesn’t expect those to be the last, and even put up a billboard recently in Back Bay encouraging buyers to move to Miami.

“I’m targeting Bostonians who are not very pleased with the new millionaires tax that went into effect,” Goldentayer said. “Turn your brownstone into a beach house.”