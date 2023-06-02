Luxury Homes This barn was built in 1750. Now it’s a luxury home. The game room with wet bar in the basement is a respite whatever the weather. Listed for $2,850,000, 45 Doten Road in Plymouth sits on more than 2 acres. Jeff Thiebauth Photography

Set on a 2.07-acre lot in Plymouth, this barn-turned-mansion is older than the United States. Luckily, the home’s modern renovations retained its 18th-century charm, including the original post-and-beam construction, the Rumford fireplaces, and pine floors.

The mansion at 45 Doten Road is an antique Colonial with space for indoor and outdoor fun. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms (three full, two half) and offers 5,256 square feet of space. Harry Helm of Coldwell Banker Realty-Plymouth has listed it for $2,850,000.

The backyard is a host’s dream, complete with a patio, hot tub, swimming pool, kitchen, fire pit, and multiple covered seating areas. The property also includes a pond and dock.

. – Jeff Thiebauth Photography

But the fun doesn’t have to end when summer storms hit. The home has two wet bars — one on the main level, the other downstairs — and the lower level is a fieldstone game room with exposed beams that give it a rustic feeling.

. – Jeff Thiebauth Photography

The main level includes the kitchen, as well as the living and family rooms. A red-brick fireplace serves as the centerpiece of the main level, with crown molding and exposed beams accenting each room.

The kitchen has white raised-panel cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Trios of windows overlook the yard, and a breakfast bar provides seating for four.

. – Jeff Thiebauth Photography

The primary bedroom is seafoam green with white trim and has a staircase leading to cabinetry and built-in shelving. A set of French doors provides access to a balcony overlooking the backyard entertainment space.

. – Jeff Thiebauth Photography

The primary bathroom is the same seafoam green and has a double vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub.