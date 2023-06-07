Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A Portsmouth home set on Narragansett Bay for $7.495m 272 Carnegie Harbor Drive features custom woodwork and an infinity pool. 272 Carnegie Harbor Drive offers panoramic water views. Jim Traskos

A waterfront estate has hit the market in Portsmouth, R.I., just in time for summer.

Listed for $7,495,000, 272 Carnegie Harbor Drive measures 8,088 square feet on a 1.37-acre lot. The shingle-and-stone home was built in 2012, with six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. Jon Arruda, of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, has the listing.

The home set on Narragansett Bay offers sweeping water views throughout. The front doors open onto the great room, showing off a cathedral ceiling, custom woodwork, and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The next space over is an open dining, kitchen, and sunroom.

The cooking space is cozy, with white cabinetry and a wood-topped blue island. Glass doors open to a stone patio that runs along the back side of the house, featuring a tiled infinity pool.

The primary suite lies on the other end of this floor, offering custom tile and two walk-in closets. The bedroom features a fireplace and picture window, while the bathroom includes a sizable shower and clawfoot soaking tub.

Upstairs there are four bedroom suites, including one with a separate living area that could be used as an au pair suite. Above that, the third floor is made up of two offices with a custom, wood-paneled hallway connecting them. Both workspaces feature custom built-ins.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a home theater, a wine cellar, and a billiards room with a bar. The latter space walks out to the backyard, offering a path down to the beach.