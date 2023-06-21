Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $4.25m, a Duxbury Craftsman with a knockout owner’s suite Plus 2,000 feet of private shoreline and an 80-foot dock. The Craftsman-style home at 675 Bay Road sits on 12.66 acres. Michael D'Amore

This Duxbury house, our Luxury Home of the Week pick, serves up lavish amenities indoors and out.

Listed for $4,250,000, 675 Bay Road offers 2,000 feet of shoreline, an 80-foot dock, and stunning views of Kingston Bay. The two-bedroom home, built in 1981, includes two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and 3,442 square feet of living space. It sits on 12.66 acres, abutting 37 acres of conservation land. The Liz Bone Team of South Shore Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The American Craftsman’s primary suite takes up most of the top level. This owner’s space includes a bedroom with a beamed cathedral ceiling and French doors to a private deck, as well as two walk-in closets, a three-season porch, and a bathroom featuring a double vanity, a glass-walled shower, and a standalone tub. This floor is also home to a foyer, laundry room, and den with a fireplace.

The second bedroom suite is on the lower level, as is study, mudroom, and open-concept dining, kitchen, and living room. The living space shows off floor-to-ceiling windows with water views, while the kitchen features wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A floating staircase connects the levels.

The home at 675 Bay Road also includes a crow’s nest with 360-degree views, manicured grounds, and flooring with radiant heat. The property is in a flood zone and has a backup generator and propane heat and hot water.