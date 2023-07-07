Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $4.99m, a colorful perch on Chappaquiddick Property also features a two-story screen porch and colorful clawfoot tubs. The home at 4 Garrett Way in Edgartown overlooks Nantucket Sound. Anthony Esposito

Located on Martha’s Vineyard, this week’s Luxury Home of the Week pick is filled with fantastic views indoors and out.

Sitting on 3.37 acres with a lily pond and surrounded by conservation land, there’s no shortage of greenery at 4 Garrett Way. The Edgartown home also features views of Nantucket Sound from the first and second floors.

For all of the landscape’s beauty, the interior is also abound with attractive details, including an iron chandelier and sconces handmade by Vineyard artisan Barney Zeitz, a glass prism set in the skylight, and large reclaimed antique heart pine flooring throughout.

Advertisement:

Listed for $4,995,000, the home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms in 6,571 square feet of living space. Bonnie Pierce and Mark Jenkins of Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

. – Anthony Esposito

The first floor includes a massive great room with soaring 32-foot ceilings, a skylight, and a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. The adjacent kitchen features wood cabinetry, two sinks, an island, and a sizeable yellow cooktop.

. – Anthony Esposito

The primary suite is on this floor and includes an ornately decorated office. The suite also features two walk-in closets and a bathroom with two vanities, a separate shower, and a pink clawfoot bathtub.

. – Anthony Esposito

. – Anthony Esposito

The main level is topped off with an attached two-car garage and two-story screen porch showing off exposed beams. The three other bedroom suites and a family room are found upstairs. On the lower level of this luxury home, there are entertainment and laundry rooms and ample storage.

. – Anthony Esposito