Luxury Homes One of the oldest homes on Nantucket is for sale. See inside. What started out as a 'lean-to' house is now a three-bedroom residence with a surprising amount of storage. The home was moved to its current location at 3 Bear St. in Nantucket around 1756. Courtesy of William Raveis Nantucket

One of the oldest homes on Nantucket has hit the market.

The house at 3 Bear St. was built in 1720 and moved to its current location on the edge of town around 1756. Known as the “Tristram Bunker House,” it was originally a “lean-to” house, which means it was built as a small structure tacked onto an existing building. Now, it’s listed for $2,695,000.

Step inside the front door into what was the original kitchen of the home. Now the living room, it features an oversized hearth and wide-plank wood floors. Continue into the keeping room, which also has its own fireplace. There’s a full bathroom off that space, as well as access to the root cellar, which measures about 8 feet wide.

A staircase that greets you at the home’s entry leads up to the second floor, where you’ll find two bedrooms. The first is a more spacious bedroom with a fireplace, and the second is smaller but still comfortable. The two bedrooms are adjoined by a bathroom, which features a soaking tub. There’s also a stairway to the second floor in the keeping room.

Back on the first floor, you’ll find the spacious kitchen, which is part of the ell of the home. It features wide-plank gray floors, beamed ceilings, and plenty of counter space.

The great room, which is part of an addition put on in the 1980s, is an ideal gathering space for family and friends. A wood-burning stove, extensive built-in storage, and a unique library loft that measures about 5 feet deep and 20 feet wide bask in the natural light that streams in through the multiple windows and skylights.

A solarium is the perfect bridge to the home’s outdoor space.

You’ll also find the primary bedroom suite on the first floor. A mudroom provides extra storage and an alternative entry point.

There is a partially finished basement under the most recent addition to the home, in addition to the small root cellar.

Set on a fifth of an acre, the home’s lush landscape has been meticulously cared for, providing a true private oasis for any gardening enthusiast. A covered porch leads into the garden, while a stone patio is ideal for outdoor dining.

For a home steeped in history, one of its most unique characteristics is its significant amount of storage.

“Even the original 1720s part of the house has an incredible amount of storage —behind the fireplace, next to the fireplace,” said Kenny Hilbig of William Raveis Nantucket, who has the listing. “Even that second bedroom upstairs has a decent closet in it, which would have been unheard of during those days.”