Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $9.77m, a Maine island estate The picturesque home is tucked away on a private peninsula in Islesboro. "The Grace Estate" was built in Islesboro, Maine, for Louise Grace, the daughter of former New York City mayor William Russell Grace. Darren Setlow

Our Luxury Home of the Week features Renaissance revival-style, paradisal grounds, a nearly $10,000,000 price tag, and hugs the Maine coastline.

The luxury property at 399 Hermit’s Point Road, also known as “The Grace Estate,” is on the island of Islesboro, 3 miles off the coast of MidCoast Maine. The home sits at the end of a private peninsula with views of the bay to the south, Camden Hills to the west, and Seal Harbor and Islesboro to the east. There are water views from nearly every window.

. – Darren Setlow

Listed for $9,775,000, the home on Keller Point includes eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It measures 9,025 square feet on 8.8 acres. Joseph Sortwell and Terry Sortwell of LandVest – Camden, Maine, have the listing.

. – Darren Setlow

. – Darren Setlow

Built in 1918, the Renaissance Revival stucco home was designed by architect Wison Eyre Jr. It was built for Louise Grace, the daughter of entrepreneur and former New York City mayor William Russell Grace. The home was later renovated and updated in the 1980s and ’90s.

Details around the residence evoke Italian Renaissance architecture, such as arched doorways and windows, carved balustrades, and plaster ceiling medallions. The primary suite includes two bathrooms and multiple closets, while all seven guest bedrooms have their own bathrooms.

. – Darren Setlow

Additional spots around the property include a waterside stone guest house, saltwater pool, paddle tennis court, barn, chicken coop, and boathouse. The landscaped grounds include rolling lawns and blooming gardens.

. – Darren Setlow

. – Darren Setlow

This Maine property includes 3,570 feet of shorefront, offering a granite ledge, sand and pebble beaches, and a custom-built teak and fir deep-water dock with a kayak launching ramp.