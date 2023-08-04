Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: For $10m, a Concord estate surrounded by rolling fields The Shingle-style home offers 7,617 square feet of living space, plus a 627-square-foot one-bedroom carriage house. The hilltop estate has seven bedrooms, 6.5 baths. This includes the one-bedroom carriage house. Greg Premru

Feast your eyes upon this week’s Luxury Home of the Week pick — it’s the first time this Concord location has been on the market in nearly 50 years.

The estate at 49 Willard Common features seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The Shingle-style home, listed for an even $10,000,000, offers 7,617 square feet of living space, plus a 627-square-foot one-bedroom carriage house. Abby White of LandVest, Inc., Concord has the listing.

Built in 2005, the Concord estate is situated on 3.41 acres atop Nashawtuc Hill and is aptly nicknamed the “Top of the Hill Estate.” The home offers views of open, rolling fields populated with wildlife and, from the third-floor turret, Concord’s church steeples.

Hundreds of feet of stone walls line the fields, surround the front yard, and border the driveway, which leads to a landscaped entrance. The home faces south, letting sunlight pool in the kitchen, living room, and porch.

Details such as arched doorways, built-in bookshelves, and hardwood floors appear throughout the home. The kitchen shows off cabinetry painted a calming sage green and includes a breakfast area, butler’s pantry, island, and stainless steel appliances. It connects to a dining room and a screen porch with 270-degree views.

Additional features of the Concord home include a three-car garage, two wood-burning fireplaces on the first floor, and a hydraulic elevator.