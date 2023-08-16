Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A charming 1913 Colonial in Wellesley for $2.56m The property features arched doorways and exposed beams. The home at 21 Windsor Road is in the Country Club neighborhood of Wellesley. Drone Home Media

This week’s luxury home pick is imbued with classic charm. The house at 21 Windsor Road in Wellesley features an elegant stucco exterior accented with shutters and pops of green, including a Dutch front door that opens to the curved front staircase (there is another set of stairs in the back).

. – Drone Home Media

Built in 1913, the 12-room Colonial resides in the Country Club neighborhood of Wellesley, offering 4,954 square feet of living space on 0.54 of an acre. There are six bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on the property. The Madden | David Real Estate Group of Coldwell Banker Realty – Wellesley has the listing, which is on the market for $2,565,000.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The first floor is home to the common spaces, including a family room with a bay window, exposed beams, and a mahogany-paneled fireplace. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and windowpane cabinets, while the dining room shows off a coffered ceiling.

. – Drone Home Media

Four of the bedrooms and two of the full bathrooms are on the second floor. Travel up one more flight of stairs for an additional bedroom and full bathroom, as well as a bonus room that can be used as the sixth bedroom. The home also includes a basement level with an office and plenty of storage space, as well as a one-car detached garage.