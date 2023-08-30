Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A sleek Rockport contemporary for $4.9 million The mansion at 8 Marchant St. features striking floor-to-ceiling windows. 8 Marchant St. sits on more than 21 acres. Bret O Photography

Our Luxury Home of the Week pick stands out among the crowd.

The contemporary at 8 Marchant St. is located in Rockport, but it’s a far cry from the classic home styles that dominate the seaside town. This Folly Cove contemporary features clean, simple lines and enormous picture windows.

The home, listed for $4,900,000, includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 5,689 square feet of living space. It sits on 21.47 acres that offers gardens, a fenced-in yard, and a heated, in-ground pool with an electric cover. The Amanda Armstrong Group at Compass has the listing.

The three-level home features an open floor plan. On the main level, the kitchen shows off stone countertops, an island, and stainless steel appliances. The dining and family rooms both include views to the patio, with the latter offering a freestanding fireplace and vaulted ceiling. A hallway leads to a cabana room with direct access to the pool.

There are two bedrooms on this floor, one of which includes a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom with a watercloset.

Upstairs, the top floor consists solely of the primary suite. This space includes a private balcony, custom walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom with a double vanity and watercloset.

The finished lower level of this luxury home features a bedroom, gym, sauna, storage room, wine room, and access to the attached two-car garage.