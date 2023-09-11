Luxury Homes Gisele Bündchen buys Florida equestrian estate. See inside. The property comes with soccer facilities, tennis courts, an infinity pool, and 10 horse stalls. The listing agent, Chad Bishop, said Gisele Bündchen plans to have horses, chickens and other farm animals, “a real animal-friendly property.” Eric Igualada/One Sotheby's International Realty

Gisele Bündchen is the new owner of a 7.5-acre equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Fla.. The property includes a newly remodeled home with nine bedrooms, soccer facilities, tennis courts, an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features, and 10 horse stalls. Bündchen’s new home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Bündchen paid $9.1 million for the ranch, according to public records.

Highlights of nearly 5,200-square-foot home include a first-floor primary suite with its own sitting area, an open-concept living room with a fireplace and a floating-glass staircase and a kitchen with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops and a built-in bar.

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

There is also an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, barbecue pit, and a wine fridge.

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

Bündchen has owned multiple properties with her former husband, Tom Brady, in New York, Massachusetts, Montana, and Florida, and she recently purchased a $11.5 million home in Surfside, Fla. – just across the water from Brady’s home in Indian Creek. No word on where Bündchen and her two teenage children will spend most of their time, but the Southwest Ranches home is near several of Florida’s top-rated private schools. The listing agent, Chad Bishop, said Bündchen plans to have horses, chickens, and other farm animals, “a real animal-friendly property.”

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

Located near the Everglades about halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches is a rural neighborhood of large estates, including quite a few equestrian ranches, which led to the town’s name. Horses are almost as common as people in Southwest Ranches, with miles of parks and trails to ride. The town is home to a number of national and local celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chicago Bears stars Devin Hester and Brandon Marshall, and Miami Heat star Udonis Johneal Haslem.

Advertisement:

Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC. represented Bündchen.