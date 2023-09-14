Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A pastoral Weston estate for $5.79m The barn includes a sports court with a kitchenette. The estate at 131 Newton St. in Weston includes a main house, carriage house, and barn. Drone Home Media

This week’s Luxury Home of the Week pick encompasses an 18th-century main house, carriage house, and sports barn — all placed on 3.54 acres of land with a tennis court.

The estate at 131 Newton St. in Weston, also known as Juniper Farm, hit the market earlier this month for $5,795,000. Maggie Gold Seelig of MGS Group Real Estate LTD – Wellesley has the listing.

The 14-room main house, built circa 1790, includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms in 8,200 square feet of living space. Its charming details include exposed beams and no fewer than seven fireplaces.

Advertisement:

The first floor includes a living room, study, formal dining room, family room, screen porch, and one bedroom with a bay window and attached bath. There’s also an open-concept kitchen and breakfast room that leads to a patio with a grill and an herb garden.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The remaining four bedrooms, including the primary suite, are upstairs. The owner’s space includes two dressing rooms and a bathroom with a double vanity, separate tub and shower, and water closet. A laundry room is also located on this level.

. – Drone Home Media

The first floor of the three-bay carriage house is garage space, while the second floor features a burnt-orange recreation room with a bar.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The barn — the newest of the estate’s buildings — includes a sports court with a kitchenette. This connects to a lovely sunroom with exposed beams, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and retractable window walls on each side. A screen porch lies on the other side of each retractable wall, and the space leads out to a patio. The barn’s second floor is a lofted recreation area open to the court below.