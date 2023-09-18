Luxury Homes For $26.5m, a Martha’s Vineyard mansion with a rooftop pool The home also comes with private beach access. The 5,250-square-foot main house has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. Landvest

The new owners of this Martha’s Vineyard mansion will be able to take in the sunset from their rooftop pool.

Gerret Conover and Thomas LeClair of LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate have listed the estate, known as “Minawetu,” for $26,500,000. “Minawetu” is derived from the Wampanoag names for “island,” which is “munahee,” and home, or “weetyoo,” according to Emily daRosa, an agent at LandVest.

The estate at 60 Bartimus Luce Road in West Tisbury “really is a spectacular property, unlike anything else in New England,” Conover said.

Set on 3.33 acres, the property has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

Advertisement:

The 5,250-square-foot main home sets an elegant, contemporary tone from the beginning: A 12-foot granite bridge spans reflective ponds with two waterfalls that flow into a lower pond.

-LandVest

The first floor includes an open space encompassing the kitchen and the dining and living rooms. Many of the floor-to-ceiling windows slide open, allowing one to step outside to enjoy the view and ocean breeze. This space also features 10-foot ceilings.

-LandVest

-LandVest

The main floor also boasts five bedroom suites with extensive views of Vineyard Sound; a powder room; and a den.

A stunning glass spiral staircase travels up to the pinnacle of the home, the rooftop infinity pool. The pool and roof deck area provide views of the water and serve as the perfect spaces for relaxing or entertaining.

-LandVest

“Being on the roof and taking in the setting, not to mention looking directly into the sunset, really makes this a one-of-a-kind property,” Conover said.

-LandVest

Not to be outdone, the home’s lowest floor offers luxurious amenities, including a wine cellar, media and game rooms, a sauna, gym, and half bathroom.

-LandVest

The property also includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house, but the garage is attached to the main house.

Advertisement:

The home is surrounded by wildflower fields, specimen trees, botanical gardens, and a manicured lawn. Access to the 250-foot-long private sandy beach is via stone steps.

“The home, which celebrates and was imagined utilizing the 14 patterns of biophilic design, fosters positive and sustained interaction and relationship among people and the natural environment,” according to the listing. The property captures solar energy.

-LandVest

All areas of the Martha’s Vineyard home that are facing the water have unobstructed views of the Elizabeth Islands due to the property’s high bank, Conover said.