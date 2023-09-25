Luxury Homes For $3,650,000, a tranquil contemporary home in Weston The reconstructed home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms with 5,142 square feet of living space. Redesigned home in Weston with five bedrooms, and five bathrooms. Redfin & Boston Virtual Imaging

This modern Weston home with floor-to-ceiling windows is perfectly secluded in the lavish landscaping.

Brian Connelly of Redfin has listed 482 Glen Road for $3,650,000. The home has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. Set on 2.52 acres of land, the home has 5,142 square feet of living space.

“The architecture is simply one of a kind — you have all sorts of natural views of the yard, flowers, wildlife, etc. throughout this state of the art modern home,” Connelly said. “It’s a perfect blend of contemporary living within nature.”

Redfin and Boston Virtual Imaging

The previous owners of the home completely gutted and renovated the home to create the modern oasis.

“This home went through a major rehaul in 2011. Everything was worked on down to the studs. The previous owner wanted to create the perfect modern home. They wanted to fall asleep under the stars, they wanted to entertain, they wanted a peaceful environment surrounded by nature,” Connelly said. “Everything was chosen at the owner’s discretion under the guidance of handpicked architects, designers, and builders.”

The home’s architecture is one of a kind, Connelly said. Straight, diagonal, and square shapes are apparent throughout the home, adding to its architecture style. The roofline also creates peaks and dips, adding to the unique layout.

Redfin and Boston Virtual Imaging

The upper level of has an open-concept layout with panoramic views of the outdoor space. The kitchen is the focal point of the floor, with granite countertops, modern appliances, and updated fixtures. This includes see-through cabinets next to the sink, which contribute to the open feel.

Redfin and Boston Virtual Imaging

Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room, which features a fireplace, a wet bar, and a sliding door leading to an outdoor walkway.

Redfin and Boston Virtual Imaging

On the same floor is the primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The bedroom has vaulted ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets are also located in the bedroom suite.

The four remaining bedrooms are on the first floor and have outside access through glass doors. A game room is on the first floor of the home. Above the garage is an additional living or office space.

The stunning outdoor space is accessible through various access points inside. There is a rear walkway that leads to a heated saltwater pool with a built-in spa and cabana.

Redfin and Boston Virtual Imaging