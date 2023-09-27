Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A Lexington mansion with 100-plus windows The property at 11 Robbins Road also comes with six bedrooms, five fireplaces, and three offices. The mansion at 11 Robbins Road in Lexington sits on 1.32 acres with expansive lawns and a sports court. Anfuso Imaging

With an open floor plan, more than 100 windows and glass walls, and a naturalistic color scheme, this Lexington luxury home creates a seamless transition between indoors and out.

Andrea Jackson of Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the mansion at 11 Robbins Road in Lexington for $6,950,000. The 21-room contemporary take on a Shingle-style home comes with six bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

Built in 2011, the 9,700-square-foot home features hand-sawn oak floors and beams, five fireplaces, an elevator, three offices, and ceiling heights reaching up to 14 feet. Outdoors, the property’s 1.32 acres include expansive lawns, a sports court, and a hot tub.

The main level features an open dining, living, and kitchen space. The area containing the former two includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a line of glass doors. The kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an island that seats four with a range.

This floor is also home to a TV room, an olive green library, a home gym, a game room, and a guest wing that has a bedroom, bathroom, and sitting room with access to a deck.

The five remaining bedrooms are all on the upper floor, including the luxurious primary suite. This space features a bedroom boasting a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a sizable walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, bathtub, steam shower, water closet, and even a sauna. Two offices and a laundry room complete the level.

The lower level of this luxury home includes a movie theater with custom seating and a wine cellar.