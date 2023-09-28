Luxury Homes Classic Back Bay beauty hits the market for $13m Three-bedroom condo boasts a colorful Victorian style with attention paid to every detail. Unit 4 at 9 Arlington St. in the Back Bay has three bedrooms. Amanda Beattie/Boston Virtual Imaging

A rarely available residence at the corner of Back Bay fabulosity and impeccable city views has hit the market.

The 4,158-square-foot condo at 9 Arlington St. (Unit 4, to be precise) is like stepping into a bygone era of grandiosity thanks to its soaring ceilings, textured walls, and formal dressing room off the primary suite. You’ll have to supply your own valet de chambre if you wish to channel your inner King Charles.

The full-floor unit has secured, direct elevator access from the lobby. It also includes three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a study, and multiple decorative fireplaces — including in the primary bedroom and dining room. A marble, en-suite bathroom off the primary bedroom features a freestanding soaking tub.

An expansive, open-concept kitchen flows into a breakfast room and connects to the formal dining room. The marble mantel over the fireplace in the study practically begs to be used as a backdrop for sipping an after-dinner brandy while decked out in a tuxedo. The study and formal living area both feature uninterrupted views of the Boston Public Garden, Boston Common, and the downtown skyline.

“This home is for someone who appreciates an opportunity to own a legacy property with the best address in Boston,” said Michael Harper of MGS Group Real Estate, who is the listing agent.

The home is listed at $13 million along with a $7,604-per-month condo fee, which covers things like landscaping, snow removal, valet parking, and exterior maintenance. The home also comes with two garage parking spaces, a 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour valet.

But the amenities of 9 Arlington St. extend beyond the walls of the building itself. Its location on Back Bay’s eastern edge mean the Charles River, Newbury Street and Beacon Street are not far away.