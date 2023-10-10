Luxury Homes Forget France. There’s a chateau you can buy in Brookline. The estate has eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a carriage house, and a $6.8m price tag. The dormers mimic the design of the arched, covered entrance. Craig Cole Enterprises Co.

If you are partial to Parisian glamour, this Brookline mansion may be the house for you.

The French Renaissance château-style house on Chestnut Hill’s Heath Street has marble floors in the foyer, living room, and dining room and new oak flooring in the bedrooms and sitting rooms. Bathrooms and kitchens boast black granite, fireplaces are palatial, and the staircase is grand. A stucco exterior and slate roofing speak of best-quality materials and timeless beauty.

It’s big, too: The house has nearly 9,000 square feet of living space, plus a guest house, an unfinished basement, and an attic that bring the total to 14,507 square feet. There are eight bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths.

Updates include new HVAC systems, high-efficiency wall-mounted hot water heaters with an 80-gallon buffer tank, gutter systems, and landscaping. And the most compelling real estate selling point, location, could not be better: Located in a highly desirable community, this house is in a neighborhood known for historic estates.

The property began as the Paine Estate, built in 1893 by Walter Channing Cabot for his daughter, Ruth, and son-in-law, Robert T. Paine. With time, the estate was subdivided and, 100 years after it was built, the original house was replaced with the current structure. It now stands on just under one acre.

Remaining from the Paine Estate days is the carriage house. A new two-car attached garage dates to the 1993 construction, when the carriage house became a four-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house, complete with a kitchen.

The estate at 335 Heath St. in Brookline is newly on the market for $6,800,000, listed by Kirsten McEleney of KM Real Estate Group. For more information, go to https://www.335heathstreet.com.