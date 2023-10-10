Luxury Homes Video: See inside the nearly $9m penthouse at the Archer Residences The condo comes with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and incredible views. Accordion doors off the kitchen and living areas open to this roughly 2,500-square-foot private terrace. Via MLS

Beacon Hill may be known as the nucleus of Boston Brahmin culture, the tony neighborhood isn’t known for its full-service, amenity-filled condo buildings.

But a new luxury penthouse listing may make even the Brahmins consider giving up their town houses in favor of a home with 24-hour concierge service and a pet spa.

Penthouse 3, a 2,871-square-foot condo at the Archer Residences at 45 Temple St., has hit the market for $8,995,000. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence features an office; a kitchen that shares an open layout with the dining area and has a butler’s pantry; and an enormous private terrace overlooking downtown Boston, Back Bay, and the State House. The primary suite features a bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Maggie Gold Seelig, founder of the luxury boutique firm MGS Group Real Estate, has the listing.

“This Penthouse in the heart of historic Beacon Hill is a rare combination of history meets luxury,” Gold Seelig said.

The roughly 2,500-square-foot terrace begs to be the centerpiece of a fabulous dinner party with its integration into the broader penthouse, thanks to accordion doors off the kitchen and living areas. The view from the private terrace may be the showstopper, but there are buzzworthy Charles River ones from other rooms in Penthouse 3.

The outdoor space, neutral tones, and stonework throughout give the penthouse even more of an airy, expansive feel than its hefty square footage.

The Archer Residences was built from an extensive renovation and repositioning of two former Suffolk University Law School buildings. The complex features all of the amenities one would expect from a luxury condo building, from the 24-hour concierge and pet spa to the fitness center and stroller/bike storage. Two valet parking spaces are included with the unit.

But despite all the modern amenities, the Archer Residences and penthouse also feel well-integrated into the neighborhood by nestling among, rather than lording over, the State House, Boston Common, and Louisburg Square.

Consider it the place for the evolved Brahmin to consider putting down an offer.