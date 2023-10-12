Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: Walls of glass reflect elegance of Weston contemporary The 2023 build features six bedrooms suites, a pool, and more. Amenities at 101 Kings Grant Road in Weston include a grill, home gym, and wine room. Drone Home Media

Sitting at the top of a Weston cul-de-sac is this week’s Luxury Home of the Week pick: a modern, spacious new-build with expansive windows and glass doors to create a seamless transition from the indoors to out.

The mansion at 101 Kings Grant Road, listed for $6,495,000, offers six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms across three levels. Alene Aftandilian Caldwell and Jonathan Caldwell of ACRE Property Advisors LLC have the listing. The mansion in this Middlesex County community measures 8,769 square feet on 1.48 acres.

The first level is home to dining, kitchen, and living spaces with sliders that open to an outdoor grill, spa, and fire pit patio. The kitchen features sleek black cabinetry, a two-tier island, and a walk-in pantry. Sliding glass doors open to the dining room, which is bordered by enormous glass doors.

Five of the six bedrooms occupy the second level, along with an office. The primary suite’s amenities include a fireplace in the bedroom, a wall of glass that opens to a private deck, and two walk-in closets. The attached bathroom presents a double vanity, freestanding bathtub, and glass-walled shower with two rain shower heads. The other four bedrooms all feature en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The final bedroom — also with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet — is on the lower level as part of a guest space complete with a kitchenette. This floor also includes a gym, wine room, lounge, wet bar, three-car garage, and walkout access to the pool.

A one-year builder’s warranty will be included in the sale of the Weston home.