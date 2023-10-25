Luxury Home of the Week: For $10.5m, a Beacon Hill property for a green thumb

Address newsletter
This week’s Luxury Home of the Week is perfect for city dwellers with a green thumb.
The Greek Revival town house at 92 Mount Vernon St. on Beacon Hill hit the market on Sept. 19 for $10,500,000. The 16-room property spans 6,876 square feet, with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam Team of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
Built in 1835, the elegant property’s amenities include eight fireplaces and an elevator. The home, which sits on 0.06 of an acre, overlooks Louisburg Square and offers an additional entrance from Acorn Street — one of the most photographed streets in America. The entry level includes a foyer, formal living room, and a library with ceilings reaching nearly 12 feet, as well as pocket doors, moldings, and plaster ceiling decorations.
The ground level consists of a baby blue dining room, butler’s kitchen, and an eat-in kitchen with an island that looks out on the private garden, located near the home’s own greenhouse.
Upstairs, the second floor is devoted exclusively to the owner’s suite, complete with built-in closets and a sitting room.
The upper levels of our Luxury Home of the Week include spaces that can be used as a suite and a two-story artist’s window that looks out onto Louisburg Square. The third floor offers two bedrooms — one with an en-suite bathroom — as well as a laundry room and an office that can be used as an additional bedroom. The fourth level features an open living and dining space connected to a kitchen, with another bedroom and office.
A spiral staircase in the living room leads up to the fifth level, featuring a bedroom, a bathroom with skylights, and access to a roof deck serving up views of the city.
