Luxury Homes For $18.5m, a Cambridge mansion with a stunner of a staircase Gut-renovated home comes with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a lavish primary suite, a steam shower, sauna, and glass-enclosed office. The mansion at 11 Brown St. in Cambridge has six bedrooms and 6.5 baths in 7,500 square feet of living space. Drone Home Media

The staircase at 11 Brown St. in Cambridge will take you to a whole new level of elegance.

Composed of a steel interior frame that was built offsite and then wrapped with a finish at the property, the spiral staircase provides both artistic beauty and function to take guests to each of the home’s three floors. Originally built in 1916, the 7,500-square-foot home was reconstructed down to the studs over the last year and a half. Now it’s a six-bed, 6.5-bath home with a $18,500,000 price tag.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

Designed to boast a mix of European and Asian elegance, the home welcomes guests on the main level in an elegant foyer. There’s a library to the left, which could function as an additional bedroom.

Advertisement:

The kitchen is ideal for any aspiring chef, with Scavolini cabinets, Calacatta marble, two sinks, and Gaggenau appliances, including two dishwashers.

The kitchen and dining room both provide access to the 272-square-foot deck through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Outdoors, you’ll find one of several peaceful areas on the property. The outdoor kitchen and stone patio are ideal for entertaining guests.

“The outdoor space is incredible,” said Ed Feijo of the Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team at Coldwell Banker Realty-Cambridge, who has the listing.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

Follow the staircase to the second floor, which is home to four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which features expansive windows, custom built-ins, and a walk-in closet. The en-suite bath features a soaking tub and a curb-less shower.

The second floor also comes with an office, the main bathroom, and a laundry room.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The lower level is filled with surprises. There’s an entertaining space with an entire kitchen/bar setup. There’s a spacious guest suite, and the ultimate luxurious touches include a steam shower and sauna.

. – Drone Home Media

. – Drone Home Media

The home, designed by Cafasso Design Group, has a heat pump system.

The property, which includes a detached two-car garage, is located on an inlet street a little more than a half mile from the Charles River between Brattle and Foster streets. The 0.35-acre property is fenced-in and comes with an app-controlled security system.

Advertisement:

“You have a tremendous sense of privacy with a lot of mature plantings and tall evergreens, but you’re in the middle of everything,” Feijo said. “Obviously, the house itself is pretty spectacular, but you can’t beat that location.”