Luxury Homes In slam dunk, ex-Celtics star Brogdon sells home quickly The six-bedroom property sold in a week after never even hitting the market. Malcolm Brogdon bought the home in August 2022. Ryan Fullam/Boston Real Estate Photography & Videography for Douglas Elliman

It’s only fitting that the NBA’s 2022-23 Kia Sixth Man of the Year had six bedrooms in his Wellesley home.

Former Celtics star Malcolm Brogdon has sold his home in Cliff Estates for $4,525,000, without it even hitting the market.

The beloved baller, who was traded in a package to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday, has said goodbye to his family’s stunning six-bed, seven-bath home, which was built in 2022.

“The house is located in the desirable Cliff Estates neighborhood and was under contract, off-market, in one week,” said Manny Sarkis, partner of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who had the listing. “The owners paid $4,400,000 in August 2022, and we sold the house for $4,525,000.”

Tucked behind a short rock wall and manicured front yard, the home is the epitome of Wellesley luxury. Step inside to the open-concept main floor, where wide-plank hardwood floors run throughout. The elegant living room features a cozy fireplace under a white mantel, while coffered ceilings and wainscoting enhance its beauty.

The kitchen boasts handcrafted white and natural wood cabinetry alongside Thermador appliances, a walk-in pantry, and an island with seating. There’s also plenty of space for a casual eat-in area.

The layout continues into a comfortable family room that’s filled with natural light from the walls of windows and basks in the glow from another fireplace.

There’s also a sun-filled home office that features a vaulted ceiling and double-sided fireplace.

A side mudroom with built-in storage and radiant heat is ready for whatever winter may bring. It offers easy access to a three-car garage, which has a charging station.

Upstairs, you’ll find five bedroom suites, including the former Celtics star’s luxe primary suite, which has a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a bathroom with high ceilings, stunning tile work, and a soaking tub.

The home’s walk-out lower level comes with a kitchenette and a sixth bedroom suite. A glass-enclosed gym is perfect for any aspiring athlete, whether or not you’re headed for the NBA.

Outside, you’ll find a stunning blue stone patio overlooking the lushly landscaped yard. Surrounded by mature plantings and a stone wall, it’s the picture of suburban beauty, as was the Celtics’ demolishing of the Wizards on Monday.

“The expansive yard is perfect for indoor to outdoor entertaining,” Sarkis said.