Luxury Homes 'Cliff Clavin' haven has hit the market in Connecticut John Ratzenberger lists his beach cottage for $2.45 million.

Cliff Clavin may have lived at home with his mom, but John Ratzenberger certainly does not. The actor, who portrayed the know-it-all postal worker on Cheers, just listed his Connecticut home for $2.45 million.

Located at 268 Broadway along Wildemere Beach in Milford, the three-bed, five-bath home, which measures 3,499 square feet, is the quintessential Connecticut beach cottage that has been extensively renovated to feature luxury amenities.

Built in 1860, the home welcomes guests in the masterfully crafted kitchen, which features Wolf and Subzero appliances under a coffered ceiling. There’s an eat-in dining area, as well as a island with bar seating (of course). A French door reveals the pantry, while a bathroom off the kitchen features a door to the outside, as well as a stone shower for rinsing off after a day on the sand.

“They did a great job with the kitchen,” said Frank J. D’Ostilio of Houlihan Lawrence, who has the listing. “That’s what everybody loves about it, besides the ocean view.” (Who’s everybody? Calls to mind that famous Cliff Clavin final Jeopardy answer: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen?”)

Continue through the open-format space to a more formal dining area, where a wall of windows embraces the outdoor’s natural beauty. A living room area, anchored by a working stone fireplace, provides a comfortable gathering spot. That continues into the sunroom, a relaxing area that’s ideal for taking in the oceanfront.

Step outside the French doors from the sunroom to patio, featuring breathtaking views of Long Island Sound. It offers a panorama of the water’s beauty behind a stone retaining wall, and an awning can come down to provide shade during the heat.

“The awning that comes down will basically cover the entire patio for the whole day, if you’d like,” D’Ostilio said.

Continue down to the sandy beach waterfront, which is also included in the sale.

Back inside, a staircase from the kitchen leads to a cozy family room, the perfect spot to watch reruns of Cliff’s favorite TV show, Jeopardy! The room features another stunning stone fireplace.

The second floor is home to two en-suite bedrooms, each with unique features. The first has a wall of windows that feels as if it wraps around the entire space, allowing residents to enjoy the beauty of the sunset. It features a walk-in closet. A second bedroom suite at the other end of the hall features a comfortable sleeping area, as well as a two-sided fireplace that leads into a luxurious bath with a deep clawfoot tub.

On the third floor, you’ll find an additional bedroom that could easily function as a guest suite. It offers a sitting area, a full bathroom, and of course, a small bar.

“The whole third floor is almost like a complete guest apartment,” D’Ostilio said. “It’s a great spot if you have an overnight guest.”

The waterfront Connecticut home features a one-car garage out front. Ratzenberger purchased the property in 2011 for $1.13 million, the Milford Mirror reported.

