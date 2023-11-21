Luxury Home of the Week: A party-ready home on Martha’s Vineyard

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
This luxury home pick will have you dreaming of warmer days spent by the pool.
The single-family home at 7 Katama Drive in Edgartown is listed for $4,645,000. The house, built in 2008, features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 3,116 square feet. Wendy Harman of Point B | Compass has the listing.
With skylights, floor-to-ceiling glass, and exceptional outdoor spaces, this home on 0.46 of an acre was created for indoor-outdoor living. Out on the patio, a gunite pool features a built-in whirlpool spa and a waterfall that doubles as an outdoor fireplace. Nearby, there’s a fire pit and a cabana offering bar seating, two beverage refrigerators, and a 76-inch mounted, waterproof TV.
Inside, past the foyer landing, stairs lead down to a first floor with a family room. The space shows off sliding glass doors to a covered deck, which includes an outdoor shower and leads to the aforementioned patio. This floor includes two bedrooms with a bathroom nestled between them, as well as a laundry room.
The second level features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and skylights, as well as a tiled fireplace and a wall of 12-foot glass doors leading to a mahogany deck. There’s also an open-concept dining room and kitchen, the latter of which features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. A bathroom rounds out the level.
Up an open staircase with a cable railing, the third floor is reserved for the primary suite, with its own deck overlooking the pool, two-walk-in closets, a vaulted ceiling in the bedroom, and a bathroom offering a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in glass shower.
The home also offers a lower level with a TV room.
The luxury home at 7 Katama Drive is a turnkey offering, complete with all furnishings and contents.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.