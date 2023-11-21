Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A party-ready home on Martha’s Vineyard The single-family home at 7 Katama Drive comes furnished with a $4.64 million price tag. The home has three bedrooms and 3.5 baths Judy Rogers

This luxury home pick will have you dreaming of warmer days spent by the pool.

The single-family home at 7 Katama Drive in Edgartown is listed for $4,645,000. The house, built in 2008, features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 3,116 square feet. Wendy Harman of Point B | Compass has the listing.

With skylights, floor-to-ceiling glass, and exceptional outdoor spaces, this home on 0.46 of an acre was created for indoor-outdoor living. Out on the patio, a gunite pool features a built-in whirlpool spa and a waterfall that doubles as an outdoor fireplace. Nearby, there’s a fire pit and a cabana offering bar seating, two beverage refrigerators, and a 76-inch mounted, waterproof TV.

Inside, past the foyer landing, stairs lead down to a first floor with a family room. The space shows off sliding glass doors to a covered deck, which includes an outdoor shower and leads to the aforementioned patio. This floor includes two bedrooms with a bathroom nestled between them, as well as a laundry room.

The second level features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and skylights, as well as a tiled fireplace and a wall of 12-foot glass doors leading to a mahogany deck. There’s also an open-concept dining room and kitchen, the latter of which features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. A bathroom rounds out the level.

Up an open staircase with a cable railing, the third floor is reserved for the primary suite, with its own deck overlooking the pool, two-walk-in closets, a vaulted ceiling in the bedroom, and a bathroom offering a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in glass shower.

The home also offers a lower level with a TV room.

The luxury home at 7 Katama Drive is a turnkey offering, complete with all furnishings and contents.