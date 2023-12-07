Luxury Homes Luxury Home of the Week: A Back Bay penthouse with stellar city views for $7.5m It's available completely furnished. Unit PH810 at 360 Newbury St shows off soaring floor-to-ceiling windows. Jack Vatcher "jackvatcherphotography"

This week’s luxury home pick is a contemporary corner penthouse located right on Newbury Street — complete with views of the city and Charles River from nearly every room.

Listed for $7,500,000, 360 Newbury St., Unit PH810, features open-concept living with 20-foot ceilings. The condo offers two bedrooms — each with a walk-in closet — and two bathrooms in 2,798 square feet. Mike Vazza and Benjamin Lincoln of Compass have the listing.

The first floor is home to an open-concept living space with hardwood floors and soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a fireplace. This room leads to the sleek kitchen, which shows off smooth white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a sink and stovetop. There’s also a dining area nearby, as well as the first bedroom and bathroom.

Upstairs, a family room looks over the living space below. The second floor also contains the primary bedroom, a bathroom with a double vanity and separate bathtub and shower, and an office with built-ins.

Additional amenities of the luxury Boston home include Bang & Olufsen entertainment systems, 24-hour concierge service, and three deeded garage spaces. This penthouse is available completely furnished.