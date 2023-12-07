Luxury Home of the Week: A Back Bay penthouse with stellar city views for $7.5m

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
This week’s luxury home pick is a contemporary corner penthouse located right on Newbury Street — complete with views of the city and Charles River from nearly every room.
Listed for $7,500,000, 360 Newbury St., Unit PH810, features open-concept living with 20-foot ceilings. The condo offers two bedrooms — each with a walk-in closet — and two bathrooms in 2,798 square feet. Mike Vazza and Benjamin Lincoln of Compass have the listing.
The first floor is home to an open-concept living space with hardwood floors and soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a fireplace. This room leads to the sleek kitchen, which shows off smooth white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a sink and stovetop. There’s also a dining area nearby, as well as the first bedroom and bathroom.
Upstairs, a family room looks over the living space below. The second floor also contains the primary bedroom, a bathroom with a double vanity and separate bathtub and shower, and an office with built-ins.
Additional amenities of the luxury Boston home include Bang & Olufsen entertainment systems, 24-hour concierge service, and three deeded garage spaces. This penthouse is available completely furnished.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.