Luxury Home of the Week: For $23.7m, Concord manor with 3 guest houses

This week’s luxury home pick is brimming with amenities — and lots of guest space.
The Concord estate at 210 Monument Farm Road offers a seven-bedroom main house, three guest houses, and additional buildings, including a greenhouse, a natatorium, and more.
This gated home, listed by Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, has a $23,750,000 asking price. It offers 15 total bedrooms, 18 full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms across 25,537 square feet.
The main house sports elegant details like bay windows and crown molding. The kitchen features an island and two sinks, and the space opens onto a dining area with a row of windows looking out on the backyard. A wood library includes a fireplace and built-in bookcases.
The spacious primary suite includes a dressing room and a roomy bathroom with two vanities and a shower that spans nearly its width. Outside, the backyard offers a patio and a grill.
The estate also offers an 11-seat home theater, a billiard room with a wet bar, a craft room, a game room, and a sauna.
Elsewhere on the 5.84-acre property, which abuts conservation land, there’s a commercial-grade kitchen, a greenhouse, and a tennis court, as well as a temperature-controlled indoor pool with a shower and retractable roof. The new gym building offers space for weight training, cardio, and high-temperature infrared workouts, plus two locker rooms.
Additional amenities of this Concord property include smart lighting and a heated driveway.
