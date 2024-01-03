Luxury Homes The top 10 celebrity real estate stories of 2023 From Bob Dylan to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, these homes have star quality. See inside. Bob Dylan's Scottish Highlands estate sold for $5 million, $1.1 million over the list price. Photo courtesy of Knight Frank

Every new year, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com looks back at the Top 10 celebrity homes of 2023. Celebrity homes such as Rod Stewart’s beautiful Beverly Park, Calif., mansion, Jim Carrey’s longtime Los Angeles home, and Gisele Bündchen’s Florida equestrian ranch exude the star quality of their owners.

Check them out:

Rod Stewart’s Beverly Park home

-Ryan Lahiff for Douglas Elliman

For more than a half-century, Sir Rod Stewart’s distinctive raspy voice and charismatic stage presence have made him a beloved and very successful artist. His classic songs — including “Mandolin Wind,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young,” and “Maggie May” — have provided a soundtrack to generations from baby boomers to Generation Z.

Advertisement:

The home of the London-born-and-raised star has 13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet of living space on more than 3 acres of prime Los Angeles North Beverly Park turf. A bit flamboyant, just like the owner, the home has a striking yellow exterior, a large Las Vegas-style fountain, and ornate double doors that welcome visitors to the the grand foyer.

-Ryan Lahiff for Douglas Elliman

The first floor has two sitting rooms with intricate moldings, traditionally décor, and Old World treasures. There is a tea room, a den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room, an exquisite dining room that seats 20, a bar with a large mirror and several oil-painted Renaissance nudes, French doors that lead to the covered loggia, manicured grounds, a wood-paneled library, wood-inlay floors, and a green speakeasy perfect for a nightcap.

-Ryan Lahiff for Douglas Elliman

There is also a 4,500-square-foot guest house. The estate is on the market for $80 million.

Jim Carrey’s ‘magical sanctuary’

-Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Jim Carrey’s expressive face and high-energy slapstick performances propelled him to success in the “Dumb and Dumber,” “Mask,” and “Ace Ventura” franchises. Far from being typecast as a jokester, the Canadian-born actor would go on to achieve critical acclaim for dramatic roles in “The Truman Show” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Advertisement:

The winner of two Golden Globes and 11 MTV Movie and TV Awards, he has also published an award-winning children’s book, co-wrote the novel Memoirs and Misinformation, and portrayed Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 2022, he announced that he was taking a break from acting and was considering retirement. The prolific star relocated to his vacation property in Maui and put the Brentwood estate where he lived for 30 years up for sale.

Now listed for $26.5 million (reduced from $28.9 million), the expansive ranch-style mansion is nestled behind huge hedges and gates. The 12,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths.

-Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The stylish residence’s pitched high-beam ceilings offer tons of airflow, while skylights let in plenty of natural light to bathe the bright white walls and Carrey’s extensive art collection, including his own impressive creations.

The living, dining, and family rooms flow together with hardwood and polished stone floors, fireplaces, and ample windows with views of the lushly landscaped grounds. The kitchen offers an indoor barbecue. A circular breakfast nook looks out onto flowering pear trees. Multiple sliding glass doors open onto a central courtyard that provides space for entertaining or lounging in the classic California indoor/outdoor living style.

Advertisement:

Carrey’s’s primary suite includes its own private patio, plus a stunning wood-paneled bathroom with a copper-hooded fireplace, leaded-glass windows, and a soaking tub.

-Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

An Art Deco-style home theater pays homage to the movie palaces of old, with mohair-covered sofas, burlwood columns, and a lavish marble bathroom. The spacious gym and home office are perfect for the modern remote-work lifestyle. The massive 2-acre grounds are a rarity in Los Angeles and include a full-size tennis court, a waterfall swimming pool, a pool house with bar, a sauna/steam room, vegetable gardens, and numerous mature trees. Walking paths wind through the serene environment, leading to the yoga and meditation platform.

Carrey called the home “a place of enchantment and inspiration” and hopes it will continue to be “a magical sanctuary” for its next occupant.

Gisele Bündchen’s equestrian ranch

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

Gisele Bündchen is the new owner of a 7.5-acre equestrian ranch in Southwest Ranches, Fla.. The property includes a newly remodeled home with nine bedrooms, soccer facilities, tennis courts, an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features, and 10 horse stalls.

Bündchen paid $9.1 million for the ranch, according to public records.

Highlights of nearly 5,200-square-foot home include a first-floor primary suite with its own sitting area, an open-concept living room with a fireplace and a floating-glass staircase and a kitchen with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops and a built-in bar.

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

There is also an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, barbecue pit, and a wine fridge.

. – Eric Igualada/One Sotheby’s International Realty

Bündchen has owned multiple properties with her former husband, Tom Brady, in New York, Massachusetts, Montana, and Florida, and she recently purchased a $11.5 million home in Surfside, Fla. – just across the water from Brady’s home in Indian Creek. No word on where Bündchen and her two teenage children will spend most of their time, but the Southwest Ranches home is near several of Florida’s top-rated private schools. The listing agent, Chad Bishop, said Bündchen plans to have horses, chickens, and other farm animals, “a real animal-friendly property.”

Advertisement:

Located near the Everglades about halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches is a rural neighborhood of large estates, including quite a few equestrian ranches, which led to the town’s name. Horses are almost as common as people in Southwest Ranches, with miles of parks and trails to ride. The town is home to a number of national and local celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chicago Bears stars Devin Hester and Brandon Marshall, and Miami Heat star Udonis Johneal Haslem.

Bishop and Saddy Abaunza Delgado with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Laura Valente with Global Luxury Realty LLC. represented Bündchen.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s New Orleans home

-Courtesy Interluxe Auctions

Celebrity power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took the world by storm during their intense 12-year relationship. The world’s most beautiful woman and People Magazine’s sexiest man met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They would go on to have six children and founded several humanitarian foundations before getting married at one of their many properties – an estate in Correns, France, known as “Château Miraval” – in 2014. The frequent subject of tabloids and celebrity gossip, “Brangelina” separated in 2016.

In 2006, Brad and Angelina purchased a historic home in New Orleans’ French Quarter to serve as a base for their Make it Right Foundation, devoted to the environmentally friendly rebuilding of homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Listed when the couple split up, the mansion went to auction in 2023 and sold for $2.5 million.

Advertisement:

Built in 1828, the 7,703-square-foot mansion has a rich history, including serving as the studio for Cosimo Matassa, who recorded Fats Domino, Little Richard, and Ray Charles, among many other rock and R&B greats. It was also owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Carefully restored in 2017, the home retains its 19th-century Parisian charm but has been brought up to the latest modern standards.

Occupying more than 36 feet of French Quarter sidewalk, the mansion is equipped with a gated, carriage-style driveway lit by gas lamps. French doors open onto a stylish foyer with harlequin tile floors. A marble fireplace anchors the stunning formal living room, connected to the formal dining room with Venetian plaster walls and the front balcony with a set of double French doors.

-Courtesy Interluxe Auctions

The kitchen features a Viking stove, two ovens, a wine cooler, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a butcher’s block island, marble counters, and a pantry with windowed drawers.

A gorgeous white marble fireplace completes the owner’s suite, featuring crystal chandeliers, antique sconces, a marble bathroom, and its own balcony.

-Courtesy Interluxe Auctions

The home offers an additional four guest bedrooms, plus a stand-alone three-story guest house with a beautiful spiral staircase, a full kitchen, and a gym. Multiple balconies overlook the French Quarter skyline and the peaceful inner courtyard, which offers a fountain, a pool, and meticulous landscaping.

Elton John’s Atlanta pad

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

British singer-pianist-composer Sir Elton John is one of the most successful solo artists in the history of the Billboard charts, with more than 50 No. 1 hits, seven No. 1 albums, and more than $300 million in record sales.

Advertisement:

John is responsible for such chart-toppers as “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and his tribute to Princess Diana, “Candle in the Wind,” is the best-selling single of all time. He has received two Oscars, a Tony, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. The revered artist has recently completed his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Now moving permanently to his Windsor, England, estate, he offered the Atlanta condo that has been his US base for 30 years for sale at $4,995,000. It sold quickly for $7.2 million, 45% over the list price, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

John originally purchased a duplex on the 36th floor of the luxurious Park Place high-rise tower in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for $925,000, then added five neighboring units over the years to construct his 13,300-square-foot, four-bed, seven-bath residence spanning two floors.

The meticulously designed home features stunning wood walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and 360 degrees of city skyline and western canopy views. Each room has been carefully appointed, with intricate moldings, Greek-style columns, glass-walled staircases, and unique chandeliers. Multiple balconies on all sides of the home offer gorgeous views from sunrise to sunset.

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

The epic primary suite includes a bedroom with blonde-hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, an onyx-clad bathroom, a sumptuous seating area, and a massive walk-in closet with its own balcony. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast bar with seating. The grand two-story salon, impressive two-story dining room, spacious living room, and multiple gallery spaces that housed John’s one-of-a-kind photography collection provide ample space for entertaining in style.

Advertisement:

Additional features include an in-home fitness studio, a spa/massage room, and three spacious guest suites. Nine reserved parking spaces, six private storage units, and five dedicated wine storage units complete the home.

. – Atlanta Fine Homes

Known as the “Beverly Hills of the South,” Buckhead is Atlanta’s uptown commercial and residential district known for upscale malls, fine dining, palatial mansions and art galleries. The second wealthiest ZIP code in the South (losing out only to Palm Beach, Fla.), it is home to many of Atlanta’s most successful CEOs, entrepreneurs, and the movers and shakers of its burgeoning entertainment industry.

Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing.

Robin Williams’s longtime San Francisco home

-Open Homes

Beloved funnyman Robin Williams got his start with a scholarship to The Juilliard School, where he amazed his teachers with an uncanny talent for accents. After getting rave reviews for his early stage roles, he left the staid classical institution and moved to the West Coast to pursue a career in stand-up comedy. Scoring a role as the alien Mork on TV’s “Mork and Mindy” catapulted him into Hollywood, where he would go on to win an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for “Good Will Hunting,” plus six Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and five Grammy Awards. He was especially adored by children after starring as the Genie in “Aladdin,” Peter Pan in “Hook,” and a loving if eccentric father in “Mrs. Doubtfire” among many family film roles. Suffering from degenerative brain disease, he took his own life in 2014.

Advertisement:

Marsha Garces Williams, the actor’s second wife and mother of two of his children — including actress Zelda Williams — has listed the San Francisco home where the couple lived from the early ’90s until 2010 for sale at $25 million. Styled like an Italian Renaissance Villa, the home was built in 1926 and extensively remodeled by the Williamses, who took the property down to the studs but preserved the unique and irreplaceable building materials of the original home. Fully walled and gated, the property offers stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and San Francisco Bay.

-Open Homes

With an elegant marble façade, terra-cotta roof, columned archways, and wrought-iron details, the estate projects an image of timeless luxury.

-Open Homes

Extensive windows bathe the wide-plank hardwood floors and high-beam ceilings in natural light. A central staircase connects the three stories of the 10,598-square-foot home. Capping the mansion’s 20 rooms, the primary suite offers sweeping panoramic sea views, a Japanese-style bathroom, a private balcony, and a safe room hidden behind a paneled wall. Another secret panel in the billiards room opens to reveal a Prohibition-era bar, while a secret passageway connects the bedrooms in which the Williams children grew up. Other special features include a spacious movie theater with a drop-down projector, a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a butler’s pantry, a gym and sauna, a whiskey room, a wine cellar, and a one-bedroom guest apartment with its own entrance.

-Open Homes

A tiled patio, a firepit, an outdoor BB,Q and lovely gardens complete the estate.

Advertisement:

Steve Mavromihalis at Compass Nor Cal. has the listing.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Miami home

-Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sold their Miami waterfront home for $15 million, a nice profit from the $11 million they paid for the property in 2021. The Jonas Brothers and “Game of Thrones” stars also sold their Encino, Calif., home in 2021 for $15.2 million, about the same time they bought the Miami home.

Jonas filed for divorce in September “after four years of marriage and two children,” the Associated Press has reported.

The celebrity couple hired interior designer Sarah Ivory to redesign the home after purchasing it.

-Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

According to David Pullman of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the buyer, “the home has an incredible Cali-meets-Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit.”

-Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

The 10,414-square-foot home is located in Miami’s guard-gated community of Bay Point. There are six bedrooms and nine baths, a 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean, a staff entrance, a state-of-the-art spa, a billiard room, an outdoor kitchen, a dual-sided full-service bar for indoor/outdoor serving, a pool and hot tub, as well as a separate children’s pool.

-Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

Per public record, Carl Gambino with Compass represented the sellers.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s Georgetown home

-Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

Following the assassination of President Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis purchased an 18th-century residence in Georgetown, known as the “Baker House,” to be her personal home. She would move again a year later, as the home attracted too much attention, especially from the paparazzi.

Advertisement:

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Federal-style mansion was also the residence of Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America Yolande Fox. Now combined with two other homes to create a massive, 16,300-square-foot mansion with 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and 5 half baths, the property sold at auction in 2023 for $15 million.

Renovations have created a showplace home with the highest-quality design, fixtures, and finishes. An elegant dining room with a gold-leaf ceiling, a gym, an executive office, and a spacious-modern kitchen are just a few of the home’s amenities.

-Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

The second floor is devoted to a primary suite with parquet flooring and a private balcony with garden views.

Four additional bedrooms feature en-suite baths, and an observation deck offers stellar views of the property and surrounding city, including the Washington Monument.

-Sean Shanahan and Elle Pouchet

The additional homes are connected via passageways, as well as an underground parking lot. One of the homes features an Italianate entertaining room and three bedrooms, while the other offers five bedrooms with oak herringbone flooring, a kitchen, and elegant moldings. All three homes offer modern luxury while retaining their unique and historic character.

Jonathan Taylor, founder and managing partner of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, listed the property.

Paul Anka’s California mansion

-Shawn Cordon

Paul Anka is best known for his hit singles “Diana,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Having My Baby,” and “Lonely Boy.” One of the biggest teen idols of the 1950s and ’60s, he toured with Buddy Holly and wrote the theme song for the “Johnny Carson Show.” In addition to his solo career, Anka wrote hits for some of the world’s biggest music stars, including the lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” Tom Jones’s “She’s a Lady,” and three singles for Michael Jackson.

-Shawn Cordon

In 2023, Paul listed his stunning 7,791-square-foot home in the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for $10 million. The French-inspired residence is set on one of the country club’s largest lots, at nearly 6 acres with views of the golf clubhouse and the surrounding mountains. Perfect for an entertainer, the home features a recording studio, a mirrored billiard room, five bedrooms, and six baths.

-Shawn Cordon

Mary Ann Scott of Beverly and Company, LLC, and Team Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal at Compass have the listing.

Bob Dylan’s Scotland estate

-Photo courtesy of Knight Frank

Bob Dylan, one of America’s greatest songwriters, rose to fame during the 1960s with such hits as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” His songs captured the tumultuous spirit of the ’60s and became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements.

Advertisement:

The winner of 10 Grammy awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Dylan has sold more than 145 million albums and performed over 3,000 shows.

For 17 years, the prolific artist has owned a stately mansion known as “Aultmore House” in Cairngorm National Park in Scotland. In 2023, Dylan listed the property for sale at $3.9 million. It sold over the list price for $5 million.

The elegant Edwardian Country manor was completed in 1914 and has been meticulously maintained, with significant renovations in 2007-8 bringing the wiring, heating, and water systems up to contemporary standards, while preserving the home’s period details. Approached via a private tree-lined driveway, the 18,357-square-foot mansion includes 16 bedrooms, each with lovely garden views, and 11 bathrooms. The gorgeous entry hall features a limestone staircase with wrought iron and wooden balustrade.

-Photo courtesy of Knight Frank

Four reception rooms, including a music room, feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, while the dining, sitting, drawing, and billiards rooms include open fireplaces. Multiple entertainment areas include a lounge, sunroom, and garden room. Three kitchens, plus a basement that includes storerooms, a workshop, and a coal cellar, complete the home.

A total of 25 acres of landscaped grounds include beautiful gardens with fountains, statues, and stone gazebos, plus three cottages that have been rented. The property has also been available as a wedding venue and was featured in the BBC series “Monarch of the Glen.” The estate has been recognized for both its historic and architectural importance.

Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank had the listing.