Luxury Home of the Week: A downtown Boston penthouse with sweeping views for $5.99m

Unit 4301 at 110 Sudbury St. has a living room with sweeping city views and a gas fireplace with a stone surround.

This Luxury Home of the Week pick offers lavish high-rise living in the heart of the city.

Unit 4301 at 110 Sudbury St. is a corner penthouse located in The Sudbury residential tower in downtown Boston. This condo houses four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bathroom in 2,766 square feet. Tracy Campion, Bill Gehan, and Simona La Posta of Campion & Company Fine Homes Real Estate have the $5,995,000 listing.

The unit includes picture windows with southwest views of the city encompassing the Back Bay skyline and Charles River. A grand foyer leads to an open floor plan that includes a living area with a stone surround gas fireplace, the dining space, and a polished kitchen with custom Scavolini cabinetry, Carrara quartz countertops, a wine cooler, and a wet bar.

The primary suite includes built-ins, picture windows, and views of the Charles, while the en-suite marble bathroom features a double vanity, soaking bathtub, and separate shower. The guest wing encompasses two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, and a study (with a river view) that can be used as a fourth bedroom.

The Sudbury features 25,000 square feet of amenities, including an outdoor, heated pool with cabanas; a 4,500-square-foot 24/7 fitness center; a yoga studio; sports simulator; dog run; pet spa; and sky lounge. The building’s homeowner exclusive amenities include a private lobby with 24/7 concierge service, a clubroom, and a rooftop garden. Two self-park direct-access spaces will be included with the sale of this luxury home.