Luxury Home of the Week: Handsome Southborough estate with three offices for $8 million This custom-built home features vaulted ceilings and stunning millwork. 14 Lovers Lane sits on just over 7 acres.

This week’s eye-catching luxury home of the week pick will not leave its future owners hurting for space to work from home — it houses an office, wood-paneled study, and homework room with three workstations.

14 Lovers Lane in Southborough is listed for an even $8 million by Lisa-Aron Williams of Coldwell Banker Realty-Sudbury. The home has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms in 12,803 square feet. The custom-built 2017 estate sits on 7.04 acres.

A two-story foyer with a barrel-vaulted ceiling leads into a living room showing off a dome-vaulted ceiling, custom bookcases, and a stone fireplace. This flows into the kitchen and dining room, the first of which offers a coffered ceiling, two islands, and a butler’s pantry. The dining room seats 10. A round breakfast space, the aforementioned workspaces, a guest room, three bathrooms, a mudroom, and an attached heated three-car garage are also on this level.

Five of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the primary suite. This owner’s space includes a gas fireplace and private deck in the bedroom, a walk-in closet with a built-in vanity, and a luxurious bathroom with an oval tub planted under a bay window, shower, water closet, and two standalone vanities.

The additional four bedrooms are all ensuite with their own walk-in closets — one even has a spiral staircase leading to a loft. A laundry room with no less than three washers and three dryers rounds out the level.

The lower level includes a craft room, gym, open family and recreation room with a wet bar, and a game room that can double as a guest room. Outdoor areas include a spa and a sizable three-season porch with a fireplace and kitchen.