Luxury Home of the Week: Handsome Southborough estate with three offices for $8 million

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
This week’s eye-catching luxury home of the week pick will not leave its future owners hurting for space to work from home — it houses an office, wood-paneled study, and homework room with three workstations.
14 Lovers Lane in Southborough is listed for an even $8 million by Lisa-Aron Williams of Coldwell Banker Realty-Sudbury. The home has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms in 12,803 square feet. The custom-built 2017 estate sits on 7.04 acres.
A two-story foyer with a barrel-vaulted ceiling leads into a living room showing off a dome-vaulted ceiling, custom bookcases, and a stone fireplace. This flows into the kitchen and dining room, the first of which offers a coffered ceiling, two islands, and a butler’s pantry. The dining room seats 10. A round breakfast space, the aforementioned workspaces, a guest room, three bathrooms, a mudroom, and an attached heated three-car garage are also on this level.
Five of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the primary suite. This owner’s space includes a gas fireplace and private deck in the bedroom, a walk-in closet with a built-in vanity, and a luxurious bathroom with an oval tub planted under a bay window, shower, water closet, and two standalone vanities.
The additional four bedrooms are all ensuite with their own walk-in closets — one even has a spiral staircase leading to a loft. A laundry room with no less than three washers and three dryers rounds out the level.
The lower level includes a craft room, gym, open family and recreation room with a wet bar, and a game room that can double as a guest room. Outdoor areas include a spa and a sizable three-season porch with a fireplace and kitchen.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.