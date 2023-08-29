National News Realtors group president resigns amid sexual harassment claims Multiple women said they had been harassed or subjected to inappropriate conduct. The nonprofit, based in Chicago, has more than $1 billion in assets and owns the trademark to the word “Realtor.” Adobe Stock





The president of the powerful National Association of Realtors has resigned, two days after The New York Times published an article detailing complaints from women that he exhibited a pattern of behavior that included improper touching and sending lewd photos and texts.

Multiple women said they had been harassed or subjected to inappropriate conduct by the group’s president, Kenny Parcell, according to interviews, a lawsuit and an internal report. Parcell, 50, denied the accusations in written responses to the Times.

NAR confirmed Parcell’s resignation, which was reported Monday by Inman, a real estate news site.

Parcell was a successful realtor in Utah who rose through the ranks of the nonprofit organization and held several senior leadership positions before taking on its top role. His one-year term as president was not scheduled to end until November. Parcell’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Parcell continued to deny the accusations even as he stepped down.

“My resignation comes after a series of accusations against me that are categorically false,” he wrote in a letter to NAR’s executive committee and board of directors. “I am deeply troubled by those looking to tarnish my character and mischaracterize my well-intended actions.”

In an email statement, a representative for NAR said that Tracy Kasper, who was the president-elect, will commence her presidency immediately, taking over Parcell’s position.

“We recognize there is lots of concern, anger and disappointment,” Kasper said in a memo to NAR members, “and we want to acknowledge the people who have come forward and shared their stories and those of you who have shared your perspective over the past few days. Our commitment to our staff and our members is unwavering, and we will continue to enhance the way we foster a welcoming, safe and respectful workplace.”

The nonprofit, based in Chicago, has more than $1 billion in assets and owns the trademark to the word “Realtor.” It dominates the American real estate industry with 1.5 million dues-paying members, making it the largest professional organization in the country.

Calls for Parcell’s resignation came after the Times published the article Saturday. The next day, Jason Haber, a real estate agent with Compass, started a Change.org petition demanding that Parcell resign.

“When I looked online, I expected to see real estate boards and real estate brokerages coming out with statements not only saying they were disturbed by the actions, but condemning them and calling for change — and there was nothing,” Haber said, explaining why he started the petition. “I reached out to representatives for speakers at their upcoming conferences, asking them to withdraw their speaking slots. We were putting a lot of pressure on the organization.”

Complaints about Parcell began to surface after Janelle Brevard, a former employee who said she had had a consensual relationship with Parcell, sued the group for racial and sexual discrimination and harassment.

Brevard, who is Black, handled the group’s podcasts and videos and much of its marketing materials from 2019 to 2022. She said that after their relationship ended she was excluded from meetings and business trips and that Parcell, who is white, threatened to have her fired, according to her lawsuit.

Brevard was fired in September 2022, a few months after their relationship ended. She was one of four women who provided complaints about Parcell’s behavior to an independent investigator hired to look into accusations of sexual harassment at the organization, and the only one to lose her job. The other three women, her lawsuit said, are white. She withdrew her lawsuit in early July after negotiating a settlement with NAR.

Parcell has denied all of the accusations.

Within the organization and its affiliates, 29 employees and former leaders told the Times that NAR leaders did not adequately address a culture of bad behavior, despite complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation by Parcell and other leaders.

Parcell’s resignation “is a first step,” said Haber, who has been organizing for change with others in the industry. “The toxic environment that existed at NAR was in place before Kenny Parcell was president, which means it will be that way after he leaves. So this isn’t the end — this is the beginning of our work.”

