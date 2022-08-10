Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Aug. 13-14) From a two-bedroom Plainville condo with an open floor plan for $300,000 to a six-bedroom modern farmhouse for $4,125,000. | realestate.boston.com This Colonial Craftsman at 59 Old Mystic St. in Arlington has four bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths, and a $1.69 million price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom Plainville condo with an open floor plan for $300,000 to a six-bedroom modern farmhouse for $4,125,000:

Under $500,000

$300,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

927 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$450,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

1,572 square feet

0.12-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

$469,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,364 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

***

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,496 square feet

0.58-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$695,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,972 square feet

1.35-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m.

***

$769,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

850 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$899,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,212 square feet

0.08-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

***

$949,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,672 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,699,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths

0.27-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$1,799,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,672 square feet

0.86-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$1,895,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

3,290 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$4,125,000

6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

7,350 square feet

0.93-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the video tour.

