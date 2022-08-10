12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Aug. 13-14)
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom Plainville condo with an open floor plan for $300,000 to a six-bedroom modern farmhouse for $4,125,000:
Under $500,000
4 George St., Plainville
$300,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
927 square feet
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
12 Fourth Ave., Lakeville
$450,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
1,572 square feet
0.12-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
23 Burns Ave., Quincy
$469,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,364 square feet
0.21-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
***
191 Dwelley St., Pembroke
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,496 square feet
0.58-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$500,000 to $1 million
126 Park St., Wrentham
$695,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,972 square feet
1.35-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m.
***
153 Walden St., Unit 2, Cambridge
$769,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
850 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
23 Dunwell St., West Roxbury
$899,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,212 square feet
0.08-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
79 Rowell Lane, Middleton
$949,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,672 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$1 million-plus
59 Old Mystic St., Arlington
$1,699,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths
0.27-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
289 Main St., Hingham
$1,799,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,672 square feet
0.86-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
72 Walnut, Unit 1, Arlington
$1,895,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
3,290 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
189 Merriam St., Weston
$4,125,000
6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
7,350 square feet
0.93-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Aug. 14, from noon to 2 p.m.
