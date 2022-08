Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Aug. 27-28) rom a two-bedroom waterfront cottage in Lakeville for $399,999 to a five-bedroom luxury New England farmhouse in Westwood for $2,895,000 Unit 3B at 1-3 Chestnut St. in Beacon Hill has one bedroom, one full bath, and a $1,150,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom waterfront cottage in Lakeville for $399,999 to a five-bedroom luxury New England farmhouse in Westwood for $2,895,000:

Under $500,000

$399,999

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

704 square feet

0.09-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

$479,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

730 square feet

Open houses Friday, Aug. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon

***

$490,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

442 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m.

***

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,776 square feet

0.11-acre lot

Advertisement:

Open house Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$572,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

604 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$699,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,036 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$799,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,044 square feet

1-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

$850,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,193 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 2 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,150,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

786 square feet

Open house Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

$1,375,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

812 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

$2,199,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,721 square feet

0.36-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$2,895,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

5,626 square feet

2.02-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at similar house located at 5 Cranberry Lane in Dover.

Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @globehomes.