12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 10-11)

Address Newsletter
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a one-bedroom condo in Somerville close to shops and restaurants for $419,000 to a five-bedroom Concord Colonial for $4,975,000:
$419,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
614 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$469,999
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
1,452 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$499,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,188 square feet
0.10-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,846 square feet
0.36-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
$740,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,079 square feet
Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$789,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,000 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
***
$835,500
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
912 square feet
Open house Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
***
$995,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,100 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,799,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,010 square feet
0.24-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$1,885,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
3,831 square feet
0.49-acre lot
Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
***
$4,795,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
6,082 square feet
0.90-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$4,795,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath
5,209 square feet
1.89-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.