Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Sept. 10-11) Including four properties for under $500,000 The Colonial at 38 Ripley Hill Road in Cambridge has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a $4,795,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a one-bedroom condo in Somerville close to shops and restaurants for $419,000 to a five-bedroom Concord Colonial for $4,975,000:

Under $500,000

$419,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

614 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$469,999

2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

1,452 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$499,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,188 square feet

0.10-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,846 square feet

0.36-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$740,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,079 square feet

Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

$789,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,000 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

***

$835,500

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

912 square feet

Open house Saturday, Sept. 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

$995,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,100 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,799,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,010 square feet

0.24-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$1,885,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

3,831 square feet

0.49-acre lot

Open houses Friday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$4,795,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

6,082 square feet

0.90-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

$4,795,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath

5,209 square feet

1.89-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.