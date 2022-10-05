Open Houses 10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Oct. 8-9) Including two properties for under $500,000. The condo at 520 Eighth St. in South Boston has two bedroom, 2.5 baths, and a price tag of $949,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom town house in Middleborough abutting cranberry bogs for $480,000 to a four-bedroom modern Cape in Brookline for $2,198,000:

Under $500,000

$480,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,656 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 3 p.m.

***

$499,000

Studio, 1 bathroom

550 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$645,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

866 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$750,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,126 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Advertisement:

Take the virtual tour.

***

$879,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,384 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

$949,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,070 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,525,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,727 square feet

Open house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,699,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,690 square feet

0.17-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

$1,749,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths

3,993 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

2,198,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,451 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.