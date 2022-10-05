10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Oct. 8-9)

Address
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom town house in Middleborough abutting cranberry bogs for $480,000 to a four-bedroom modern Cape in Brookline for $2,198,000:
$480,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,656 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 3 p.m.
***
$499,000
Studio, 1 bathroom
550 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$645,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
866 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$750,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,126 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$879,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,384 square feet
0.26-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$949,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,070 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
$1,525,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,727 square feet
Open house Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$1,699,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,690 square feet
0.17-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$1,749,000
6 bedrooms, 4 full baths
3,993 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
2,198,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,451 square feet
0.22-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.