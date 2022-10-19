10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Oct. 22-23)

Address
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom spacious Winthrop condo near the beach for $469,900 to a four-bedroom stately home on the water in Swampscott for $3,399,000:
$469,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,157 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$489,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom
900 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon
$649,900
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath
965 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$769,986
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,134 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$864,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,956 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
***
$975,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,016 square feet
0.38-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,095,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
2,435 square feet
0.19-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$1,450,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,336 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$2,595,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,739 square feet
Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$3,399,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,624 square feet
0.24-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1. to 12:30 p.m.
Our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design, with expert advice and insider neighborhood knowledge.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.