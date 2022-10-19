Open Houses 10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Oct. 22-23) Including two properties for under $500,000. This bungalow at 216 Forest St. in Arlington has four bedrooms, one full bath, and a $649,900 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom spacious Winthrop condo near the beach for $469,900 to a four-bedroom stately home on the water in Swampscott for $3,399,000:

Under $500,000

$469,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,157 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

$489,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom

900 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the video tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

$649,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath

965 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

$769,986

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,134 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

$864,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,956 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

***

$975,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,016 square feet

0.38-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,095,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,435 square feet

0.19-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$1,450,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,336 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

$2,595,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,739 square feet

Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

$3,399,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,624 square feet

0.24-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.