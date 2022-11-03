Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Nov. 5-6) Including four properties for under $500,000. The foyer of the Shingle-style Colonial at 8 Olmsted Drive in Hingham, which is on the market for $2,749.000. The home has five bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo overlooking a woodsy backyard for $385,000 to a five-bedroom Hingham home with custom millwork for $2,749,000:

Under $500,000

$385,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,545 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2 p.m.

$439,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,523 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$469,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,674 square feet

0.69-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$489,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

461 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$549,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,988 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$695,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

520 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon

$725,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,878 square feet

0.51-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$975,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,450 square feet

0.13-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 2 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,449,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths

1,834 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$1,500,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,274 square feet

Open houses Friday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Explore the interactive floor plan.

$1,950,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,192 square feet

0.08-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.

$2,749,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

5,721 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.