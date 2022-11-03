12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Nov. 5-6)

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo overlooking a woodsy backyard for $385,000 to a five-bedroom Hingham home with custom millwork for $2,749,000:
$385,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,545 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$439,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,523 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$469,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,674 square feet
0.69-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$489,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
461 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$549,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,988 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$695,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
520 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$725,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,878 square feet
0.51-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$975,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,450 square feet
0.13-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from noon to 2 p.m.
$1,449,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths
1,834 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$1,500,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,274 square feet
Open houses Friday, Nov. 4, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Explore the interactive floor plan.
***
$1,950,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,192 square feet
0.08-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,749,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
5,721 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.