12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Nov. 19-20)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom ranch in Pembroke a half mile from a pond for $459,000 to a five-bedroom Hingham house on nearly 7 acres for $2,599,000:
$459,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,292 square feet
0.15-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$489,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
461 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$495,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,100 square feet
0.25-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon
$549,900
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
755 square feet
***
$659,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
878 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
**
$669,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,674 square feet
0.15-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$919,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,257 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
***
$929,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,338 square feet
0.20-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
$1,250,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,110 square feet
Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$1,350,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,544 square feet
Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$1,600,000
7 bedrooms, 5 full baths
3,649 square feet
0.10-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m.
***
$2,599,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
4,846 square feet
6.87-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.