Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Nov. 19-20) Including three properties for under $500,000. This 1,110-square-foot Boston condo has two bedrooms, two full baths, and a $1.25 million price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom ranch in Pembroke a half mile from a pond for $459,000 to a five-bedroom Hingham house on nearly 7 acres for $2,599,000:

Under $500,000

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$459,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,292 square feet

0.15-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$489,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

461 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$495,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,100 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon

$500,000 to $1 million

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$549,900

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

755 square feet

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$659,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

Advertisement:

878 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

**

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$669,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,674 square feet

0.15-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$919,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,257 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$929,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,338 square feet

0.20-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Address newsletter Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

$1 million-plus

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,250,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,110 square feet

Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,350,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,544 square feet

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,600,000

7 bedrooms, 5 full baths

3,649 square feet

0.10-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$2,599,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

4,846 square feet

6.87-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m.