12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Dec. 3-4)

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Boston with private outdoor space for $455,000 to a five-bedroom new home in Concord with modern and rustic farmhouse architecture for $3,985,000:
$455,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
730 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
***
$459,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
620 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$475,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
935 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$499,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,172 square feet
0.11-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$779,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,182 square feet
Open houses Friday, Dec. 2, from noon to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 2 p.m.; and Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$850,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,408 square feet
0.13-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$899,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
938 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$995,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,054 square feet
0.05-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
$1,350,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,256 square feet
0.39-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,100,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,038 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$2,295,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
5,505 square feet
0.26-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon.; Friday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$3,985,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
6,290 square feet
1.84-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
