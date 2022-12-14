Open Houses 10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Dec. 17-18) Including two properties for under $500,000. The five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot mansion at 20 Wedgwood Road in Wellesley is on the market for $3,995,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a charming two-bedroom Salem condo for $449,000 to a stunning five-bedroom Weston estate for $3,995,000:

Under $500,000

$449,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

988 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$499,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,172 square feet

0.11-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

$650,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,085 square feet

0.08-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon

$729,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,336 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30

$839,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,872 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$965,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

570 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

$1,295,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,609 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$1,499,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

4,540 square feet

0.92-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

$3,800,000

6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 3 half baths

7,131 square feet

1.38-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$3,995,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,000 square feet

0.39-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.