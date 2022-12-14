10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Dec. 17-18)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a charming two-bedroom Salem condo for $449,000 to a stunning five-bedroom Weston estate for $3,995,000:
$449,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
988 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$499,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,172 square feet
0.11-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$650,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,085 square feet
0.08-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$729,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,336 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30
***
$839,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,872 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$965,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
570 square feet
Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,609 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$1,499,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
4,540 square feet
0.92-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Dec. 18, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$3,800,000
6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 3 half baths
7,131 square feet
1.38-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
***
$3,995,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
6,000 square feet
0.39-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
