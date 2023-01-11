10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Jan. 14-15)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom home on a dead-end street in Wareham for $464,900 to a six-bedroom contemporary Colonial near Needham center for $2,674,900:
$464,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,674 square feet
0.69-acre lots
Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon
***
$475,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,421 square feet
0.37-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.
$639,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,152 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
***
$699,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,108 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$899,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,706 square feet
0.33-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$899,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,139 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,228 square feet
Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$1,695,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths
3,254 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,999,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,825 square feet
Open house Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.
***
$2,674,900
6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
5,826 square feet
0.26-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Jan. 15, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.