Open Houses 10 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Jan. 14-15) Including two properties for under $500,000. Unit 5 at 5 Mohawk St. in South Boston comes with two bedrooms, two full baths, a fireplace, and a $899,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a three-bedroom home on a dead-end street in Wareham for $464,900 to a six-bedroom contemporary Colonial near Needham center for $2,674,900:

Under $500,000

$464,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,674 square feet

0.69-acre lots

Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon

$475,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,421 square feet

0.37-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

$639,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,152 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$699,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,108 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$899,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,706 square feet

0.33-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$899,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,139 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,228 square feet

Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$1,695,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths

3,254 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1,999,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,825 square feet

Open house Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.

$2,674,900

6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

5,826 square feet

0.26-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Jan. 15, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.