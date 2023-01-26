11 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Attleboro for $280,000 to a six-bedroom Brookline mansion for $4,500,000.
39 Harding Ave., Unit 2, Attleboro
$280,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,098 square feet
Open House Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$470,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,086 square feet
0.23-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m
***
$469,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
858 square feet
0.07-acre lot
Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$469,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,670 square feet
Open House Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$765,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,720 square feet
0.16-acre lot
Open House Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
266 Beacon St., Unit 1, Somerville
$988,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,240 square feet
Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$929,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 full bath
2,672 square feet
Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28 ,and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$4,500,000
6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
5,034 square feet
0.29-acre lot
Open House Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$4,299,000
5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath
10,200 square feet
24.25-acre lot
Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
1 Franklin St., Unit 3701, Midtown (Boston)
$2,795,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,589 square feet
Open House Friday, Jan. 27, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,100,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,800 square feet
0.48-acre lot
Open House Sunday Jan. 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
