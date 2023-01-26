Open Houses 11 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Jan. 27-29) Including four properties for under $500,000. The Colonial at 146 Pilgrim Road in Weymouth comes with three bedrooms, two full baths, an ocean view, and a $765,000 asking price. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Attleboro for $280,000 to a six-bedroom Brookline mansion for $4,500,000.

Under $500,000

39 Harding Ave., Unit 2, Attleboro

$280,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,098 square feet

Open House Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

250 Totman Road, Lowell

$470,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,086 square feet

0.23-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

***

15 Kilby St., Quincy

$469,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

858 square feet

0.07-acre lot

Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

5 Turtle Lane, Sterling

$469,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,670 square feet

Open House Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

146 Pilgrim Road, Weymouth

$765,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,720 square feet

0.16-acre lot

Open House Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

266 Beacon St., Unit 1, Somerville

$988,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,240 square feet

Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

79 Rowell Lane, Middleton

$929,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 full bath

2,672 square feet

Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28 ,and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

85 Willard Road, Brookline

$4,500,000

6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,034 square feet

0.29-acre lot

Open House Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

59 Walnut Road, Wenham

$4,299,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

10,200 square feet

24.25-acre lot

Open Houses Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

1 Franklin St., Unit 3701, Midtown (Boston)

$2,795,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,589 square feet

Open House Friday, Jan. 27, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

59 Lakeshore Drive, Wayland

$2,100,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,800 square feet

0.48-acre lot

Open House Sunday Jan. 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.