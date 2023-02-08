12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Feb. 11-12)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom home in Middleborough with a sunroom for $420,000 to a five-bedroom Wellesley mansion for $3,999,000:
$420,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,568 square feet
Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
***
$439,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
890 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
***
$459,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
924 square feet
0.11-acre lot
Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$464,900
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,674 square feet
0.69-acre lot
Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon
***
$689,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,421 square feet
Open houses Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
***
$815,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,156 square feet
Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
***
$850,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,135 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$964,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
4,056 square feet
4.11-acre lot
Open house Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 2 p.m.
$1,489,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,329 square feet
Open houses Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$1,899,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths
3,792 square feet
0.35-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
2,600,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,055 square feet
Open houses Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$3,999,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
6,000 square feet
0.39-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
