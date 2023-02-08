Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Feb. 11-12) Including four properties for under $500,000. The four-bedroom Victorian at 21 Durant St. in Newton has four bedrooms, three full baths, two half baths, and six fireplaces. Price: $1,899,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom home in Middleborough with a sunroom for $420,000 to a five-bedroom Wellesley mansion for $3,999,000:

Under $500,000

$420,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,568 square feet

Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

***

$439,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

890 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

***

$459,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

924 square feet

0.11-acre lot

Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$464,900

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,674 square feet

0.69-acre lot

Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon

***

$500,000 to $1 million

$689,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,421 square feet

Open houses Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

***

$815,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,156 square feet

Open house: Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

$850,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,135 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

$964,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,056 square feet

4.11-acre lot

Open house Sunday, Feb. 12, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the video tour.

$1 million-plus

$1,489,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,329 square feet

Open houses Friday, Feb. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

$1,899,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths

3,792 square feet

0.35-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the virtual tour.

***

2,600,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,055 square feet

Open houses Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

$3,999,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

6,000 square feet

0.39-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Take the video tour.