Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Feb. 25-26) Including three properties for under $500,000. 11 Rowell Lane in Middleton has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a $1,199,900 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom ranch with a screened-in porch in Middleborough for $299,900 to a three-bedroom condo with a private balcony overlooking the water in Boston’s Seaport District for $3,150,000:

Under $500,000

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$299,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,456 square feet

Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. Call ahead at 508-946-2290 to reserve a tour time.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$319,999

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

892 square feet

Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$465,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,068 square feet

Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$735,500

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

Advertisement:

2,240 square feet

0.57-acre lot

Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$828,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

823 square feet

Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$925,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,204 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$975,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,388 square feet

Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,190,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,700 square feet

Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,199,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,538 square feet

Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,369,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,400 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$1,425,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,476 square feet

Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

— Via MLS

$3,150,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,559 square feet

Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.