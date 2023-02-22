12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (Feb. 25-26)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom ranch with a screened-in porch in Middleborough for $299,900 to a three-bedroom condo with a private balcony overlooking the water in Boston’s Seaport District for $3,150,000:
$299,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,456 square feet
Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. Call ahead at 508-946-2290 to reserve a tour time.
***
$319,999
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
892 square feet
Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
***
$465,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,068 square feet
Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$735,500
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,240 square feet
0.57-acre lot
Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$828,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
823 square feet
Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m.
***
$925,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,204 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$975,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,388 square feet
Open house Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m.
$1,190,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,700 square feet
Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$1,199,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
2,538 square feet
Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1,369,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,400 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$1,425,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,476 square feet
Open house Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$3,150,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,559 square feet
Open houses Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.
