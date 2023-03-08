12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (March 11-12)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom bungalow with an open floor plan in Hanson for $319,900 to a five-bedroom home with luxurious amenities in Lexington for $2,395,000:
$319,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
672 square feet
0.75-acre lot
Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$329,999
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,482 square feet
Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$459,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
394 square feet
Open houses Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
***
$474,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,040 square feet
Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, March 12 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$744,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,182 square feet
Open houses Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
***
$770,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,749 square feet
0.29-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$789,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
1,094 square feet
Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$875,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,098 square feet
Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
$1,899,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,228 square feet
0.04-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
5 bedrooms, 3 full baths
3,161 square feet
0.38-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday, March 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 11, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
4,575 square feet
0.66-acre lot
Open house Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,395,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths
5,021 square feet
0.43-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
