Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (March 11-12) Including four properties for under $500,000. The attached Victorian at 15 Magazine St. in Cambridge has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an asking price of $1,899,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom bungalow with an open floor plan in Hanson for $319,900 to a five-bedroom home with luxurious amenities in Lexington for $2,395,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$319,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

672 square feet

0.75-acre lot

Open house Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$329,999

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,482 square feet

Open houses Friday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$459,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

394 square feet

Open houses Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$474,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

Advertisement:

1,040 square feet

Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday, March 12 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$744,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,182 square feet

Open houses Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$770,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,749 square feet

0.29-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the video tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$789,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

1,094 square feet

Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$875,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,098 square feet

Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,899,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,228 square feet

0.04-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,995,000

5 bedrooms, 3 full baths

3,161 square feet

0.38-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Friday, March 10, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, March 11, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,995,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

4,575 square feet

Advertisement:

0.66-acre lot

Open house Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,395,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

5,021 square feet

0.43-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, March 11, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.