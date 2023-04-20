Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (April 22-23) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. This four-bedroom mid-century modern ranch in West Newton Hill designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market for $2,895,000. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a Brighton one-bedroom for $445,000 to a five-bedroom South Boston property with luxurious finishes for $3,700,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

$445,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

394 square feet

Open house Sunday, April 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$444,865

1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom

972 square feet

Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$499,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

1,288 square feet

0.51-acre lot

Open house Friday, April 21, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

. – Via MLS

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,582 square feet

0.16-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

$675,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,275 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

⬇$799,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,163 square feet

Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$879,000

Studio, 1 bathroom

579 square feet

Open house Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon

***

Via MLS

$999,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,266 square feet

Open house Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

$1,899,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

3,588 square feet

0.32-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

⬇$2,650,000

(Multifamily)

5,700 square feet

0.39-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to noon

***

Via MLS

$2,895,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths

5,234 square feet

0.79-acre lot

Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

$3,700,000

5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

2,677 square feet

0.14-acre lot

Open house Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.