12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (April 22-23)

Address newsletter
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a Brighton one-bedroom for $445,000 to a five-bedroom South Boston property with luxurious finishes for $3,700,000:
$445,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
394 square feet
Open house Sunday, April 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$444,865
1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom
972 square feet
Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$499,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
1,288 square feet
0.51-acre lot
Open house Friday, April 21, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$499,900
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,582 square feet
0.16-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from noon to 2 p.m.
$675,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,275 square feet
Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
***
⬇$799,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,163 square feet
Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$879,000
Studio, 1 bathroom
579 square feet
Open house Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon
***
$999,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,266 square feet
Open house Sunday, April 23, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
$1,899,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
3,588 square feet
0.32-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
⬇$2,650,000
(Multifamily)
5,700 square feet
0.39-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$2,895,000
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths
5,234 square feet
0.79-acre lot
Open houses Friday, April 21, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
***
$3,700,000
5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath
2,677 square feet
0.14-acre lot
Open house Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Get the latest news on buying, selling, renting, home design, and more.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.