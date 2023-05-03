Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (May 6-7) Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. This home on Lakeshore Drive in Hopkinton has four bedrooms, three full baths, a dock, a patio, a fire pit, and a $1,200,000 price tag. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom home in Lakeville across the street from one of the largest recreational lakes in Massachusetts for $305,000 to a three-bedroom Boston condo 0.2 of a mile from Back Bay Station for $3,400,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$305,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

720 square feet

0.17-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$389,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,113 square feet

Open houses Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$389,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath

702 square feet

Open houses Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement:

Take the virtual tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$499,900

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,813 square feet

0.19-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 6, from noon to 2 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$629,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,472 square feet

Open houses Saturday, May 6, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$799,000

1 bedroom, 2 full baths

1,164 square feet

Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$875,000

1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

935 square feet

Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$999,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,235 square feet

Open house Sunday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,389,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,314 square feet

0.22-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, May 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$1200,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

2,440 square feet

0.1-acre lot

Open houses Friday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$2,785,000

6 bedrooms, 7 full baths

7,100 square feet

0.32-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$3,400,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

2,490 square feet

Open houses Friday, May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.