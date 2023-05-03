12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (May 6-7)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom home in Lakeville across the street from one of the largest recreational lakes in Massachusetts for $305,000 to a three-bedroom Boston condo 0.2 of a mile from Back Bay Station for $3,400,000:
$305,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
720 square feet
0.17-acre lot
Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
***
$389,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,113 square feet
Open houses Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$389,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath
702 square feet
Open houses Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$499,900
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,813 square feet
0.19-acre lot
Open house Saturday, May 6, from noon to 2 p.m.
$629,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,472 square feet
Open houses Saturday, May 6, from noon to 2 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$799,000
1 bedroom, 2 full baths
1,164 square feet
Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$875,000
1 bedroom, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
935 square feet
Open house Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$999,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,235 square feet
Open house Sunday, May 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$1,389,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,314 square feet
0.22-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, May 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$1200,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
2,440 square feet
0.1-acre lot
Open houses Friday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$2,785,000
6 bedrooms, 7 full baths
7,100 square feet
0.32-acre lot
Open house Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 2 p.m.
***
$3,400,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath
2,490 square feet
Open houses Friday, May 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
