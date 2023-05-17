Open Houses

12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (May 19-21)

Including four properties on the market for under $500,000. Which home would you pick?

open houses at 86-congreve-unit2-roslindale-living-room-2
Unit 2 at 86 Congreve St. in Roslindale has three bedrooms, two full baths, and private front and back decks. The condo is on the market for $799,000. Via MLS

By Abigail DesVergnes

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Dorchester with pretty gray Shaker-style kitchen cabinetry to a pink seven-bedroom Cambridge mansion listed for $3,950,000. Take our poll and tell us which one you’d pick.

Under $500,000

16 Melbourne St., Unit 1, Dorchester

16-melbourne-unit1-dorchester-kitchen
. – Via MLS
16-melbourne-unit1-dorchester-interior
. – Via MLS
16-melbourne-unit1-dorchester-bedroom
. – Via MLS
16-melbourne-unit1-dorchester-bath
. – Via MLS

$499,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,135 square feet

Open house Friday, May 19, from 5 to 6 p.m.

***

7 Hollis Ave., Lakeville

7-hollis-ave-lakeville-exterior
. – Via MLS
7-hollis-ave-lakeville-living-room
. – Via MLS
7-hollis-ave-lakeville-kitchen
. – Via MLS
7-hollis-ave-lakeville-bedroom
. – Via MLS

$450,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

934 square feet

0.11-acre lot

Open house Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

***

10 Fitzpatrick Circle, Brockton

10-fitzpatrick-circle-brockton-exterior
. – Via MLS
10-fitzpatrick-circle-brockton-kitchen
. – Via MLS
10-fitzpatrick-circle-brockton-bedroom
. – Via MLS
10-fitzpatrick-circle-brockton-bath
. – Via MLS

$439,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,432 square feet

0.30-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

***

118r Oak Island St., Revere

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$429,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,088 square feet

0.03-acre lot

Open house Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement:

Take the video tour.

$500,000 to $1 million

116 Tispaquin St., Middleborough

116-tispaquin-st-middleborough-exterior
. – Via MLS
116-tispaquin-st-middleborough-kitchen
. – Via MLS
116-tispaquin-st-middleborough-bedroom
. – Via MLS
116-tispaquin-st-middleborough-bath
. – Via MLS

$699,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

3,102 square feet

1.84-acre lot

Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

86 Congreve St., Unit 2, Roslindale

86-congreve-unit2-roslindale-exterior
. – Via MLS
86-congreve-unit2-roslindale-living-room
. – Via MLS
86-congreve-unit2-roslindale-kitchen
. – Via MLS
116-tispaquin-st-middleborough-kitchen
. – Via MLS

$799,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,730 square feet

Open house Saturday, May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

45 Sacramento St., Cambridge

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$850,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

940 square feet

Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Take the virtual tour.

***

145 Stoughton St., Dorchester

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$975,000

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,462 square feet

Open house Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$1 million-plus

1795 Beacon St., Unit 2, Brookline

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,349,000

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,718 square feet

Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

***

319 Commonwealth Ave., Unit 40, Back Bay

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$1,975,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,438 square feet

Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

40 Amberwood Drive, Winchester

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$2,299,000

6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half baths

5,713 square feet

0.61-acre lot

Open house Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to noon

Take the video tour.

***

106 Coolidge Hill, Cambridge

Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS
Via MLS

$3,950,000

7 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath

5,501 square feet

0.21-acre lot

Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.