12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (May 19-21)

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a two-bedroom condo in Dorchester with pretty gray Shaker-style kitchen cabinetry to a pink seven-bedroom Cambridge mansion listed for $3,950,000. Take our poll and tell us which one you’d pick.
$499,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,135 square feet
Open house Friday, May 19, from 5 to 6 p.m.
***
$450,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
934 square feet
0.11-acre lot
Open house Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
***
$439,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,432 square feet
0.30-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$429,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,088 square feet
0.03-acre lot
Open house Sunday, May 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
$699,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
3,102 square feet
1.84-acre lot
Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$799,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,730 square feet
Open house Saturday, May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$850,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
940 square feet
Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 20, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, May 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
***
$975,000
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,462 square feet
Open house Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
$1,349,000
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,718 square feet
Open houses Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
***
$1,975,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,438 square feet
Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$2,299,000
6 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half baths
5,713 square feet
0.61-acre lot
Open house Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to noon
***
$3,950,000
7 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 1 half bath
5,501 square feet
0.21-acre lot
Open houses Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
