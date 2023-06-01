Open Houses 12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (June 2-4) Including a property in Jamaica Plain for under $500,000. The single-family home at 367 Newton St. in Brookline is hosting open houses on Saturday and Sunday. Via MLS

Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a new modern studio in Jamaica Plain for $439,000 to a stately and spacious Colonial in Wellesley for $3,499,000:

Under $500,000

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$439,000

Studio, 1 full bath

500 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$459,000

Studio, 1 bath

433 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$485,000

4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,824 square feet

0.83-acre lot

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$499,900

2 bedrooms, 1 full bath

1,025 square feet

Open houses Thursday, June 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$500,000 to $1 million

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

⬇$619,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

Advertisement:

1,472 square feet

Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$780,000

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,224 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

🎞Take the video tour.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$899,000

4 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,342 square feet

Open house Sunday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$950,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,135 square feet

0.25-acre lot

Open houses Friday, June 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m.; and Monday, June 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

🎞Take the video tour.

$1 million-plus

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

⬇$1,888,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

1,461 square feet

Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,950,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths

3,243 square feet

0.56-acre lot

Open house Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$1,995,000

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths

6,700 square feet

1.62-acre lot

Open house Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

***

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

Via MLS

$3,499,000

6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

6,087 square feet

0.58-acre lot

Open house Sunday, June 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.