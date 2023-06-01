12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (June 2-4)

Address newsletter
Check out these must-see homes holding open houses this weekend, from a new modern studio in Jamaica Plain for $439,000 to a stately and spacious Colonial in Wellesley for $3,499,000:
$439,000
Studio, 1 full bath
500 square feet
Open house Saturday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m.
***
$459,000
Studio, 1 bath
433 square feet
Open house Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$485,000
4 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,824 square feet
0.83-acre lot
Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 2 p.m.
***
$499,900
2 bedrooms, 1 full bath
1,025 square feet
Open houses Thursday, June 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
⬇$619,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,472 square feet
Open houses Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
***
$780,000
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,224 square feet
Open house Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
***
$899,000
4 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,342 square feet
Open house Sunday, June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$950,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,135 square feet
0.25-acre lot
Open houses Friday, June 2, from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from noon to 2 p.m.; and Monday, June 5, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
⬇$1,888,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
1,461 square feet
Open house Saturday, June 3, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$1,950,000
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths
3,243 square feet
0.56-acre lot
Open house Saturday, June 3, from 1 to 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, from noon to 1 p.m.
***
$1,995,000
6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 half baths
6,700 square feet
1.62-acre lot
Open house Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
***
$3,499,000
6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths
6,087 square feet
0.58-acre lot
Open house Sunday, June 4, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
